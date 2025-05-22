DCLI Drives Fleet Efficiencies with BlackBerry Radar Deployment Across 100,000 Chassis

Innovative Asset Monitoring Technology Selected by U.S.’s Largest Container Chassis Provider

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that Direct ChassisLink, Inc. (“DCLI”), the largest provider of container chassis to the U.S. intermodal industry, will deploy BlackBerry® Radar® across 100,000 of its DCL53 domestic 53-foot chassis. The rollout is part of a major initiative DCLI is undertaking to enhance the quality, reliability, visibility and operational efficiency of its fleet, with a view to setting a new freight industry standard for data driven decision-making.

The deployment represents a deepening in the companies’ technological collaboration. DCLI has utilized Radar devices on a subset of its fleet for over five years and after seeing the reliability and intelligence they provide, decided to exponentially increase the number of its chassis deployed with the solution while also recognizing Radar as a top tier supplier.

With the BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution, DCLI will gain operational visibility, enabling its customers to optimize asset utilization and deliver more streamlined operations. Thanks to the steady stream of near real-time information Radar provides, DCLI will benefit from precise asset tracking, advanced inventory insights, location-based alerts, and optimized driver and terminal efficiency. Integrated sensors will streamline billing processes and enhance fleet optimization, enabling real-time monitoring of chassis to reduce delays and improve logistics planning.

The rollout of the technology also reinforces DCLI’s commitment to fleet safety and reliability by improving maintenance visibility and response times. This includes preparedness for chassis requiring FMCSA inspections, optimized maintenance scheduling, and enhanced responsiveness for road service – all measures that help minimize downtime, assist with compliance, and help create a safer operating environment for all stakeholders.

“At a time where the freight industry continues to grapple with driver shortages, rising costs, and supply chain disruptions, the need for advanced asset visibility with enhanced fleet management solutions has never been more important,” said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar. “With the deployment of Radar, DCLI is taking a vital step in its digital transformation efforts. To that end, we’re excited to demonstrate the countless data-driven insights that can be unlocked when you have improved visibility into the status of your chassis. We look forward to continually improving our platform based on customer use cases and feedback.”

“At DCLI, quality is a top priority, and this initiative reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said Lee Newitt, chief executive officer at DCLI. “Equipping our entire DCL53 chassis fleet with GPS technology is a testament to our ongoing mission to lead the intermodal industry with innovative solutions and unparalleled fleet quality.”

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install, asset monitoring solution for chassis, trailers, containers, and railcars, and provides near real-time information around location, cargo load status, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close status, handbrake engaged status, and impact events through an intuitive dashboard. A device-agnostic platform that provides customers with a single pane of glass view for their asset management needs, with BlackBerry Radar, all data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of user information at all times.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company’s high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Direct ChassisLink, Inc. (“DCLI”)

DCLI is the largest provider of container chassis to the U.S. intermodal industry. Since 2009, when the company pioneered the exit of ocean carriers from the chassis business, we have generated consistent growth through expansion, acquisition, and innovation. We own, lease, and manage approx. 137,000 marine chassis and 152,000 domestic chassis with over 415 locations on or near key port facilities, depots, and intermodal hubs across the country. Since our founding, we have worked with motor carriers, ocean carriers, beneficial cargo owners, and domestic shippers to transform the way that chassis work within the intermodal supply chain. With a focus on equipment quality, operational efficiency, and delivering a great driver experience, our ultimate goal is to be the industry’s chassis partner of choice. To learn more about DCLI, please visit our website at www.dcli.com.

