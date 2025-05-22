Cincinnati Solar Company Opens Investment Round

GoSun – a Solar EV Investment Opportunity

GoSun is taking their innovative solar energy company to StartEngine for an Equity Crowdfunding raise. GoSun recently launched its new EV Solar Charger , and has seen viral response on TikTok and Instagram, with over seven million views. GoSun has already received over 2,000 reservations, representing $8 M in the pipeline of pre-orders.

Now, GoSun is raising funds to help scale this Solar Car Charger as well as develop new products. “We are giving our customers and others a chance to own a piece of the clean energy future.” Patrick Sherwin, CEO of GoSun, says. “Now, thanks to StartEngine the public can invest and own a part of small, start-up companies that they believe in – a real vote with their dollars. GoSun is a crowdfunded company so it makes a lot of sense to have our customers also become investors, all details available at StartEngine”

GoSun, a home grown Cincinnati company started in an old garage in Northside, has now shipped over 175,000 solar products to customers in over 80 countries and generated over $25M in sales. GoSun makes a variety of portable solar products ; including breakthrough solar ovens, portable refrigerators, solar power generators, water purification systems, solar electric boats, off-grid campers, and more.

GoSun’s award winning technology has been recognized by the likes of CES, FastCo. and The White House for innovation and impact. Honoring the contribution made towards eliminating global emissions, CES awarded GoSun with StartUp of the Year, a Climate Change Innovation Award, and several Innovation Honoree Awards.

“Most of the world is looking for ways to alleviate the problems of Climate Change. GoSun serves a unique market niche because our products are built for recreation and resilience that meet immediate, everyday needs,” Sherwin stated. Our Solar Electric Car Charger makes any EV even better because owners can literally drive on sunshine everyday.”

With innovation at its core, GoSun introduces several new products every year; launching an off-grid camper in 2021, a series of solar electric boats in 2022, and has introduced its newest product, EV Solar Charger , directly on its website at www.gosun.co

Supporting non profits around the world, GoSun donates products needed during relief exercises. Whether used in recreation or in times of need, all of GoSun’s products are designed so no one goes without cooking, cooling, light, or power – all available at www.gosun.co To take a better look into GoSun, view their StartEngine campaign here .

About GoSun

Founded in 2016, GoSun has become the first consumer solar appliance manufacturer to break into mainstream markets. GoSun’s breakthrough solar-powered technologies can cook, cool, light, power electronics and now, charge your EV with the Sun.. These affordable products are all portable, super efficient, and free of harmful carbon emissions.Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has established partnerships with companies and organizations including REI, Home Depot, the UN, Red Cross, and various NGOs. Visit www.gosun.co for more information.

