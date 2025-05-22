Jason Sisneros Founder of Built to Exit (B2X) Launches New Exit Strategy Framework for Business Owners

Built to Exit (B2X) founder and business strategist Jason Sisneros has officially launched a new exit strategy framework designed to help business owners take control of their most critical financial moment – the sale of their company. Drawing from his experience with 26 successful business exits, Sisneros’ latest system is built for one result: turning growing businesses into acquisition-ready assets with maximum leverage.

What’s New: A Roadmap from Chaos to Cash-Out

The newly launched framework offers a step-by-step methodology that gives owners a clear path to increase valuation, eliminate bottlenecks, and scale strategically toward a profitable exit. At the heart of the system is a simple but powerful promise: business owners will be empowered to control the price, timing, and terms of their exit – instead of reacting under pressure or settling for less.

According to Sisneros, most founders run at full speed but lack clarity on what they’re actually building toward. “Too many business owners work decades without knowing what freedom looks like – or how to make it real,” he says. “This framework changes that.”

Built on Real-World Results, Not Theory

Unlike theory-driven models built in boardrooms, this system comes directly from the front lines of real business exits. After building, scaling, and exiting more than two dozen companies, Sisneros reverse-engineered the patterns, systems, and deal dynamics that create serious buyer demand.

“Most people build a company they think someone might want to buy,” he explains. “I teach them how to build their business to the specs of the companies built to buy companies like theirs.“

The framework eliminates the guesswork that derails many founders in the final mile. It identifies exactly what buyers look for – clean financials, transferable systems, a clear growth engine, and minimal dependency on the founder – and provides a roadmap to implement it all.

Built to Exit Certified: Training and Partner Expansion

As part of this launch, Sisneros has introduced a Built to Exit Certified program. Business owners now have two options: partner with a certified strategist trained to implement the system or become certified themselves to multiply their company’s value before sale.

The certification program also opens up a new opportunity for advisors, consultants, and exit planners looking to deepen their impact. With growing demand from small and mid-sized companies looking to exit smart, the B2X certification is positioned to be a leading standard in exit readiness.

More details on certification and partnership opportunities can be found at JasonSisneros.com .

Why It Matters Now

With nearly 98% of businesses never sold – and most owners waiting too long to prepare – this framework arrives at a critical moment. Economic shifts, market uncertainty, and aging founder demographics are all increasing the urgency to plan and execute exits with precision.

Sisneros emphasizes that this isn’t just about money. “A successful exit isn’t about walking away rich – it’s about walking away free, with a legacy intact and a life designed on your terms.”

Who Is Jason Sisneros?

Jason Sisneros is a business strategist, speaker, and entrepreneur who has built and exited dozens of companies. A high school dropout turned multi-million-dollar dealmaker, he’s advised world leaders, celebrities, and CEOs on how to scale with purpose and sell with power. As founder of Built to Exit (B2X), he helps business owners design exits that maximize freedom, value, and legacy – all rooted in real-world experience, not theory.

About Built to Exit (B2X)

Built to Exit (B2X) is a business strategy and exit planning firm founded by Jason Sisneros. The company helps entrepreneurs create scalable, sellable businesses that attract high-value buyers and produce life-changing exits. Through its coaching programs, certifications, and advisor network, B2X provides the systems and strategic support needed to transform growth-stage companies into acquisition-ready assets.

