Epson at ISA Sign Expo 2025 – Showcasing Latest Professional Imaging Print Solutions

Sweet Treats and Innovation: Epson’s “Seventy5 Candy Company” Booth

Highlights Wide-Format Printing Technology and Live Demonstrations

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Epson today announced it will be showcasing its wide range of digital printing solutions at ISA Sign Expo, the preeminent event for the sign, graphics, print, and visual communications industry from April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the show, Epson will be introducing new products and sharing a preview of forward looking professional printing technology. In the “Seventy5 Candy Company” themed booth (#2216), attendees will have the opportunity to experience a comprehensive range of innovative printing systems for a variety of applications – indoor and outdoor signage, photography, graphics, textiles, and more – as well as enjoy sweet treats, talk with product experts and see product demonstrations.

“Epson has long been committed to the signage community, providing innovative printing solutions that meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and versatile applications,” said Matt McCausland, group product manager, Industrial and Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “Businesses today need printing technology that enhances efficiency and expands creative possibilities, and ISA provides a valuable opportunity to showcase our latest advancements and demonstrate how our technology is setting new industry standards.”

At ISA, Epson booth attendees can experience wide-format printing solutions firsthand. Inside the vibrant booth, every element – from candy wrappers and jar labels to POP displays, signage, and more – will be printed using Epson technology. Products on display will include:

The ISA exhibit hall at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center will be open Wednesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information about Epson’s professional printing solutions, visit www.epson.com/proimaging.

