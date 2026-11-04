Ophthalmic Equipment Market to Reach US$ 30.5 Bn by 2031, Growing at 7.5% CAGR: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The global ophthalmic equipment market is valued at USD 21.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2026–2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The need is large and largely treatable. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in February 2026 that at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment, and that at least 1 billion of those cases could have been treated. Cataracts affect more than 94 million people globally, and nearly half of those facing cataract-related blindness still need access to surgery. Global cataract surgical coverage rose by approximately 15% over two decades, but WHO projects growth of only 8.4% in the current decade.

That backlog is shaping what eye-care providers buy. The report finds demand moving in two directions at once: toward more capable surgical and imaging platforms in hospitals, and toward lower-cost portable and AI-assisted devices that can reach people far from specialist eye centres.

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Cataract Surgery Is the Pressure Point: Equipment Decisions Now Turn on Throughput, Uptime, and Cost per Procedure

Cataract surgery is typically a short procedure, which makes equipment availability, patient turnover, and operating-room utilization central to purchasing decisions. Facilities handling large patient volumes have a clear incentive to invest in reliable phacoemulsification systems and efficient instrument workflows, and the report expects procurement to depend increasingly on total cost per procedure, equipment uptime, and patient throughput rather than purchase price alone. Access gaps add to the pressure. WHO reported that three in four people requiring cataract surgery in the African Region remain untreated, and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) put global effective cataract surgical coverage at 44% in its 2026 Vision Atlas.

The business model behind the equipment matters as much as the equipment. Alcon reported about USD 3.03 billion in surgical consumables sales in 2025, compared with USD 941 million from surgical equipment and other products, which shows how installed systems support recurring demand for intraocular lenses (IOLs) and procedure-specific supplies. Unlike durable equipment, these products are replenished with every procedure, and Eurostat counted more than 5 million cataract surgeries across the European Union in 2023.

AI Retinal Screening Leaves the Specialist Clinic

Screening is moving outward. AI-enabled retinal screening allows automated assessment of the retina and early disease detection outside specialist eye-care facilities, where capacity has been limited. AI-based fundus cameras and optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems help identify diabetic retinopathy and track disease progression, and a 2025 review found 36 ophthalmic AI devices approved by regulators across Europe and the United States. OCT itself has become the standard retinal imaging technique, with more than 30 million procedures performed globally each year.

Regulators and clinical guidelines have started to follow. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintains a dedicated classification for software that analyzes retinal images to identify patients with referable diabetic retinopathy, and the American Diabetes Association’s Standards of Care in Diabetes—2025 recognizes retinal photography with remote expert interpretation or FDA-authorized AI algorithms as appropriate ways to improve screening access. For community settings, ATscale published technical guidance in 2025 on handheld autorefractors, drawing on a multicountry study in Ethiopia, Nepal, and Nigeria. The report adds a realistic note: AI adoption remains application-specific, and clinical validation, interoperability, regulatory approval, and performance across diverse patient populations are still important considerations.

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Surgery Gets More Precise, and Training Goes Virtual

Surgical platforms are being upgraded as well. Femtosecond lasers, three-dimensional imaging, and improved visualization are making cataract, retinal, and refractive procedures more precise. A review published in Current Opinion in Ophthalmology in September 2026 discussed progress in three-dimensional imaging, small-gauge vitrectomy devices, and high-speed cutters. For manufacturers, the report sees opportunities to differentiate through visualization quality, procedural efficiency, and integration with existing operating-room infrastructure, while adoption will depend on capital budgets, training requirements, and demonstrable clinical value.

What’s Fueling Growth in the Ophthalmic Equipment Market

Rising cataract surgical volumes: Cataract-related vision loss drives demand for phacoemulsification systems, surgical microscopes, biometry devices, and intraocular lens implantation instruments as facilities expand surgical capacity.

Cataract-related vision loss drives demand for phacoemulsification systems, surgical microscopes, biometry devices, and intraocular lens implantation instruments as facilities expand surgical capacity. Diabetes-related retinal disease: Growing diabetes prevalence increases demand for fundus cameras, OCT systems, and retinal imaging equipment used to detect diabetic retinopathy and guide treatment.

Growing diabetes prevalence increases demand for fundus cameras, OCT systems, and retinal imaging equipment used to detect diabetic retinopathy and guide treatment. Earlier glaucoma detection: Glaucoma’s often silent progression raises the need for tonometers, OCT, and automated visual field analyzers to catch structural and functional changes before irreversible vision loss.

Glaucoma’s often silent progression raises the need for tonometers, OCT, and automated visual field analyzers to catch structural and functional changes before irreversible vision loss. An aging population: Age-related conditions such as cataracts, presbyopia, and macular degeneration require continuous monitoring and treatment, supporting demand for slit lamps, optical biometry, retinal imaging, and surgical equipment.

Age-related conditions such as cataracts, presbyopia, and macular degeneration require continuous monitoring and treatment, supporting demand for slit lamps, optical biometry, retinal imaging, and surgical equipment. Wider access to myopia care: Rising myopia cases increase demand for autorefractors, lensmeters, corneal topographers, and optical biometers across optometry settings.

Rising myopia cases increase demand for autorefractors, lensmeters, corneal topographers, and optical biometers across optometry settings. Community-based eye care: Governments and providers are extending vision services beyond specialist hospitals, which raises demand for portable fundus cameras and compact refraction systems.

Challenges Facing the Ophthalmic Equipment Market

High acquisition and maintenance costs are the main constraint. Advanced equipment such as OCT devices, digital retinal imaging systems, and femtosecond lasers requires significant capital, which can hold back adoption in smaller clinics and resource-limited facilities. Total cost of ownership also includes installation, calibration, maintenance services, and software upgrades, and a shortage of ophthalmologists, trained technicians, or patient referral systems can keep equipment utilization low.

Access gaps compound the problem. A 2024 World Bank article reported that only 19% of people in low-income and lower-middle-income countries had access to the simplest diagnostic tests; the report notes that this figure covers diagnostics broadly rather than ophthalmology alone, but it illustrates the infrastructure and affordability limits on advanced diagnostics. The World Bank also identifies transportation costs, distribution expenses, and foreign-currency constraints that make imported devices more expensive, and shortages of trained personnel, replacement parts, and repair technicians that can raise downtime. Manufacturers also have to meet medical device regulations and show safety, efficacy, and reliability.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Ophthalmic Equipment Market

In October 2026, Alcon Inc. of Switzerland acquired Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of the United States for $550 million, adding ENCELTO, the first FDA-approved treatment for Macular Telangiectasia Type 2 (MacTel), to its retinal portfolio. The acquisition strengthened Alcon’s surgical retina capabilities and expanded its presence in implantable retinal therapies.

In October 2026, Haag-Streit Holding AG of Switzerland launched the Eyesi Surgical Platform 3.0 globally at AAO 2026, introducing virtual-reality simulations for cataract and retinal surgery training. The upgraded platform features realistic surgical handpieces, an integrated anterior and posterior segment interface, and improved ergonomic components.

In October 2026, Johnson & Johnson of the United States showcased cataract-care innovations at AAO 2026, including SmartLOAD IOL Delivery Technology, enhancements to the VERITAS Vision System, and advancements in its TECNIS intraocular lens portfolio. The company reported more than one million global implants of TECNIS PureSee and Odyssey IOLs.

In August 2026, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG of Germany launched the DORC EVA NEXUS ophthalmic surgical system in a dedicated cataract configuration, featuring advanced fluidics, intraocular pressure stabilization, and programmable phaco settings, designed to improve surgical precision, stability, and operational control.

The four announcements sit in retinal therapy, surgical training, intraocular lenses, and cataract surgery systems.

Key Insights from Ophthalmic Equipment Market Analysis

Ophthalmic surgical implants and consumables were a major product category in 2025, supported by recurring cataract procedures, demand for intraocular lenses, and the continuous use of procedure-specific supplies. Alcon reported approximately USD 5.8 billion in total surgical business sales in 2025, covering equipment, consumables, and implants.

were a major product category in 2025, supported by recurring cataract procedures, demand for intraocular lenses, and the continuous use of procedure-specific supplies. Alcon reported approximately USD 5.8 billion in total surgical business sales in 2025, covering equipment, consumables, and implants. Non-AI-enabled equipment held the leading position by technology type in 2025, because routine eye examinations, conventional imaging, refractive assessment, and ophthalmic surgery still rely on established devices and familiar clinical workflows. AI-enabled systems may need additional validation, software integration, and workflow adjustments before deployment.

held the leading position by technology type in 2025, because routine eye examinations, conventional imaging, refractive assessment, and ophthalmic surgery still rely on established devices and familiar clinical workflows. AI-enabled systems may need additional validation, software integration, and workflow adjustments before deployment. North America held a leading position in 2025, supported by established surgical infrastructure, access to advanced diagnostics, reimbursement for eligible procedures, and major equipment manufacturers.

held a leading position in 2025, supported by established surgical infrastructure, access to advanced diagnostics, reimbursement for eligible procedures, and major equipment manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by a vast patient population, developed healthcare infrastructure, rising eye-care awareness, and investment in ophthalmology.

is the fastest-growing region, supported by a vast patient population, developed healthcare infrastructure, rising eye-care awareness, and investment in ophthalmology. The market is moderately consolidated among established multinational manufacturers, with competition shaped by technological capabilities, broad product portfolios, regulatory approvals, and distribution networks. Consolidation occurs through acquisitions and partnerships that expand surgical and diagnostic capabilities, and competition differs between premium segments, where clinical capabilities and workflow efficiency matter, and cost-sensitive segments, where local servicing, financing, and lifetime ownership costs matter more.

Key Players in the Ophthalmic Equipment Market

Leading companies in the ophthalmic equipment market are focusing on ophthalmic diagnostic and imaging systems, surgical equipment, laser-based platforms, refractive measurement devices, and advanced visualization technologies. Competition is shaped by diagnostic accuracy, surgical precision, product reliability, technological innovation, installed equipment base, service networks, regulatory compliance, and the ability to integrate equipment with digital clinical workflows.

The report names Alcon Inc. (Switzerland), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Topcon Corporation (Japan), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Canada) as the top five players. Scale and breadth differ: Alcon reported USD 10.3 billion in total 2025 sales and operates in 56 countries, Carl Zeiss Meditec reported EUR 1,723.7 million in ophthalmology revenue in fiscal 2024/25, up 8.5%, and while Alcon and Bausch + Lomb compete across multiple ophthalmic categories, Heidelberg Engineering focuses on diagnostic imaging.

Other companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson Vision (US), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Haag-Streit Group (Switzerland), Heidelberg Engineering GmbH (Germany), and Glaukos Corporation (US). The report also covers STAAR Surgical, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Lumibird Medical, Canon Inc., Reichert Technologies, Kowa Company, OCULUS Optikgeräte, Lumenis, BVI Medical, Rayner Intraocular Lenses, Sight Sciences, Tomey Corporation, and Volk Optical, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America held a leading position in 2025. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 20.5 million Americans aged 40 and older have cataracts in one or both eyes, and Medicare Part B covers eligible cataract surgery and conventional intraocular lens implantation, supporting access to surgery and equipment. Alcon reported about USD 4.7 billion in U.S. sales in 2025, around 45% of its total revenue, and the FDA’s regulatory framework supports the introduction of diagnostic and surgical technologies, including authorized AI-enabled retinal screening devices.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with China, Japan, and India standing out for their large screened populations, surgical volumes, advanced imaging systems, and adoption of modern surgical techniques. India’s National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment provides significant support, while Japan’s healthcare system and China’s manufacturing of ophthalmic equipment add to regional growth. The need for affordable diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, and portable screening tools continues to grow.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report’s regional coverage.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global ophthalmic equipment market is segmented across product type, technology type, end user type, and region:

By Product Type: Ophthalmic Surgical Equipment Ophthalmic Surgical Implants and Consumables Ophthalmic Imaging Systems Ophthalmic Examination Equipment Refraction and Biometry Equipment Other Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment

By Technology Type: Non-AI-Enabled Equipment AI-Enabled Equipment

By End User Type: Hospitals Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Other End Users

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the ophthalmic equipment market? A: The global ophthalmic equipment market is estimated at USD 21.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the ophthalmic equipment market? A: The ophthalmic equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What does the ophthalmic equipment market include? A: The ophthalmic equipment market comprises the medical equipment and devices used to diagnose, examine, monitor, and surgically treat eye conditions and vision disorders. It covers ophthalmic surgical equipment, surgical implants and consumables, imaging systems, examination equipment, refraction and biometry equipment, and other diagnostic and monitoring equipment, used in cataract surgery, refractive surgery, retinal diagnostics, glaucoma assessment, and corneal examination.

Q: How many people have vision impairment? A: The World Health Organization reported in February 2026 that at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment, and at least 1 billion of those cases could have been treated.

Q: Which technology type leads the ophthalmic equipment market? A: Non-AI-enabled equipment held the leading position by technology type in 2025, because routine eye examinations, conventional imaging, refractive assessment, and ophthalmic surgery still rely on established devices and workflows.

Q: Which product category is important in the ophthalmic equipment market? A: Ophthalmic surgical implants and consumables were a major product category in 2025, supported by recurring cataract procedures, demand for intraocular lenses, and the continuous use of procedure-specific supplies.

Q: Which region leads the ophthalmic equipment market? A: North America held a leading position in the ophthalmic equipment market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the ophthalmic equipment market? A: Leading companies in the ophthalmic equipment market include Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK Co., Ltd., and Bausch + Lomb Corporation.

Q: Is AI being used in ophthalmic equipment? A: Yes. AI-enabled retinal screening and automated image analysis are in use, and a 2025 review found 36 ophthalmic AI devices approved by regulators across Europe and the United States. The U.S. FDA maintains a classification for software that analyzes retinal images to identify patients with referable diabetic retinopathy, though adoption remains application-specific and depends on clinical validation, interoperability, and performance across diverse patient populations.

The report describes an eye-care market caught between a large treatable backlog and the cost of the equipment needed to treat it. For manufacturers, the work ahead is competing on total cost of ownership, local service coverage, operator training, and simpler portable systems for lower-resource settings, while showing that AI-enabled tools perform across diverse patient populations.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research

Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

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