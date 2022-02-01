DataLink Releases Its List of Technology Trends Shaping Healthcare in 2024

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmpoweringBetterHealth—DataLink, a leading provider of data-driven healthcare solutions empowering better outcomes, today released its list of technology trends shaping healthcare in 2024.





“ As we step into 2024, the healthcare industry is gearing up for a transformative journey fueled by AI and ML,” said Saurabh Bhargava, vice president of data science at DataLink. “ In the dynamic realm of healthcare technology, the year ahead is set to maintain a continuous and ongoing focus in how we approach patient care, use the enormous amounts of data we generate, and address industry challenges.”

In “ Navigating the future: Technology trends shaping healthcare in 2024,” Bhargava identified eight trends for 2024.

Predictive analytics for personalized medicine, early risk detection, and intervention strategies. Precision healthcare with computer vision in AI-powered medical imaging. Augmented reality and virtual reality in medical training, mental health well-being, and remote physical therapy. Robotic process automation (RPA) streamlining administrative tasks with the power of ML. Natural language processing (NLP) and generative AI revolutionizing clinical documentation. IoT devices and wearables for remote patient monitoring. Ethical AI in healthcare. Interoperability for seamless data exchange.

“ 2024 promises to be an exciting year for healthcare technology. AI and ML, particularly in driving RPA and NLP solutions, aren’t just buzzwords; they’re the driving force behind a new era of innovation and efficiency in the healthcare sector,” said Bhargava. “ As we embrace these trends, let’s keep our focus on the goal: providing better, more accessible, and personalized healthcare for all.”

Read the full article on datalinksoftware.com.

For media inquiries on the topic or interview requests for Saurabh Bhargava, author of this article, reach out to marketing@datalinksoftware.com.

