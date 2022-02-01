Digital Transformation Services ​Company Aequilibrium Chooses William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William Mills Agency (WMA), the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology, has been selected by Aequilibrium for public relations services. The Canadian company provides strategy, design, integration, and custom development services as well as immersive extended reality (XR) training programs for banks and credit unions in the United States & Canada.





William Mills Agency will work to drive awareness of Aequilibrium as an industry-leader in XR, which includes virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality, in financial services, which has potential to change how customers and members interact with financial institutions and how employees are trained. The XR based programs help credit unions and banks increase employee engagement during training sessions as well as reduce time and travel costs associated with traditional in-person training.

“Our WMA team’s breadth of knowledge and expertise is a huge asset for us as we move forward in building strategies to execute our growth goals,” said Adrian Moise, founder and CEO, Aequilibrium. “We are thrilled to utilize this new partnership to assist us as we continue to deliver modernized mobile, web and XR digital solutions and consultation to meet our client’s needs.”

“Aequilibrium works hard to empower the employees of its banking and credit union customers through their virtual reality professional training offerings,” said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency. “These cutting-edge solutions are needed to address the ever-evolving technology needs within a highly-regulated industry.”

About Aequilibrium

Aequilibrium is a digital consulting and implementation services company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in digital transformation for banks and credit unions. With decades of expertise creating engaging interactive experiences, Aequilibrium helps financial institutions modernize their website and mobile app experiences. Visit aequilibrium.com for more information.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

