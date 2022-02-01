Claim Big Discounts at Big Brands With Star Rewards From PlayStar

Online casino in New Jersey launches rewards scheme with a dedicated rewards site packed with local treats such as 37% off hotel stays, 50% off shopping vouchers and so much more

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PlayStar, the online casino that rolls out the red carpet for players in the Garden State to make them feel like the star of the show at all times, has launched a rewards scheme like no other with players given access to a dedicated rewards site packed with fantastic offers.





Star Rewards is the most generous online casino rewards scheme in the US and lets you earn exclusive rewards such as discounts, gift cards and vouchers that can be redeemed at a wide range of retail, leisure, entertainment, restaurant and hotel brands across New Jersey and beyond.

Tell us more, we hear you say…

Star Rewards offers local rewards including 37% off hotel stays with Expedia Travel Credits, free yoga and pilates classes, discount subscriptions, up to 50% off shopping discounts plus hundreds more exclusive rewards each month at major brands including Hello Fresh, Legoland & America’s Test Kitchen.

Sounds good, right? Here’s how it works…

Each day you deposit & spend $50 you receive a stamp on your Star Rewards Loyalty Card. Five stamps in a month give you access to a dedicated Star Rewards discount site where you can pick one of the many exclusive rewards up for grabs.

Make it ten stamps and you’ll also get a $50 Prizeout Gift Card that can be redeemed at some of the biggest brands in the Garden State and across the US including Apple, Adidas, Foot Locker, Macy’s plus more

This is just one of the perks you receive when you join PlayStar New Jersey where you will find a wide range of promotions running at any one time. First up is the welcome offer of $500 PLUS 500 free spins with ongoing promos such as Tuesday’s Slot King.

We also offer exemplary concierge-style customer service and an incredible range of online slots, progressive jackpots, table games and live dealer titles. Our PlayStar Club is also one of the most generous loyalty schemes in the Garden State with five levels to progress through.

Jon Bowden, CMO at PlayStar, said: “PlayStar is on a mission to offer the most personalized online casino experience in New Jersey, and Star Rewards is a perfect example of how we are doing this.

“We know our players have a range of interests outside of online casino and we reward that by offering a range of local treats like eating out, days out with the kids and take out, with over 2,000 local brands including iHop and Subway to name just a few. We’ve now made the scheme even better and added some new brands they can shop at such as Hello Fresh, Expedia and many more”

https://nj.playstar.com

