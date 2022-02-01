Data Theorem Receives 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award for its Industry-Leading Cloud Security Protections for Cloud-Native Applications

Cloud Secure Recognized for its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with Hacker Toolkits to Help Expose Potential Data Breaches

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIsecurity–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Cloud Secure as a 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner. The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.





“We are pleased for Cloud Secure to be recognized for its differentiated cloud-native app protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities with this Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Cloud Secure continues to uncover new attack vectors in cloud-native applications and APIs, helping customers prevent data breaches. Data Theorem is one of the first companies providing cloud security posture management (CSPM) for zero cost while uniquely protecting organizations’ cloud applications in multi-cloud environments with our dynamic run-time analysis and active protection with observability. This enables our customers to reduce their CSPM costs and conduct continuous, automated security inspection, application telemetry collection, and run-time protection of their most important cloud-native applications.”

Cloud Secure, powered by Data Theorem’s award-winning Analyzer Engine, helps organizations secure their cloud-native applications and address regulatory compliance for cloud monitoring and reporting. It is the industry’s first solution delivering attack surface management security for cloud-native applications that starts at the client layer (mobile and web), protects the network layer (REST and GraphQL APIs), and extends down through the underlying infrastructure (cloud services). Its combination of attack surface management and run-time active protections enables both offensive and defensive security capabilities to best prevent data breaches of cloud-native applications and serverless cloud functions.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce Cloud Secure as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Data Theorem is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About TMC

Through news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets. In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and its family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. TMC live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, it consistently delivers a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth. In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success. To discover more about how TMC can assist in achieving marketing goals through events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



[email protected]

(408) 960-9297