Shopmium Launches Venmo Integration to Make Cash Back Even Easier for Shoppers

New offering gives consumers the power of choice with an alternative method to earn cash back and simplify savings on everyday purchases

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shopmium, a free app giving consumers exclusive cash back offers for everyday purchases, whether shopping in-store or online, today announced the launch of its Venmo® integration to expand its cash back redemption offerings. Shopmium users can now connect and use their Venmo accounts to receive cash back deposits for redeemed offers.





Since launching in the U.S. last year, shoppers have only been able to receive cash back from Shopmium through their PayPal account. With this expanded method of cash back redemption, Shopmium users can now choose how they want to receive their cash back.

PayPal recently reported that 34% of U.S. consumers use Venmo, making it the second most-used payment service in the U.S. and the preferred app for quick and convenient payments for millions of consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z. According to a recent survey, 45% of Millennials and 42% of Gen Z respondents say they use Venmo, compared to Gen X (32%) and Baby Boomers (22%). As younger generations look for savvy ways to save, Shopmium provides a seamless user experience incorporating a platform they already know and trust.

“Getting cash back should be easy. With the impact of rising prices on everyday items, consumers are looking for ways to shop smarter, not harder, says Lisa Thompson, Savings Expert at Shopmium. “We’re thrilled to add Venmo as a payment option because it is a trusted, secure digital wallet that’s a natural fit to redeem cash. Together, Shopmium is bringing shoppers savings while Venmo is allowing them to access that cash immediately and grow their digital wallets.”

When a user downloads the Shopmium app and sets up an account, they can link their Venmo account in a few quick steps. As with all redemption options on Shopmium, users have access to their cash whenever they want, with no minimum balance for payout or redemption fees.

This additional payment option can give Shopmium users confidence to manage their money and earn additional cash back with future offers on everyday items, from food and beverages to beauty products and pet supplies.

For more information, download the Shopmium app on iOS here and Android here.

About Shopmium

Shopmium is a cost-savings app that provides a simple and free way to get exclusive cash back on popular brands. With new offers every week, you can find great deals on everyday purchases from food and beverages to beauty products and pet supplies. Guaranteeing a steady stream of cash back to your wallet, the Shopmium app creates a new way to save and offers consumers discounts in one convenient place. Tap the offers you like, buy your items at any store, take a picture of your receipt and upload it to the app to get your money back. To get today’s best deals, download the Shopmium app on iOS here and Android here.

