Bojangles Unveils Game-Changing Tailgate Experiences

Includes eleven team-themed Big Bo Boxes and a new app to help fans focus on gameday fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bojangles, the beloved restaurant chain known for its iconic chicken, biscuits and tea, is once again the go-to destination for sports fans and tailgaters this fall. With an all-new app and partnerships featuring the Carolina Panthers and college programs, the official tailgate headquarters is setting the stage for unforgettable gameday experiences.









“Bojangles is proud to be at the forefront of the ultimate tailgate experience,” says Tom Boland, Chief Marketing Officer at Bojangles. “Our delicious food, convenient new app, and exciting sports partnerships showcase our commitment to making every game day a memorable one. We’re thrilled to declare ‘It’s Bo Time’ and can’t wait to celebrate the traditions that unite us.”

Gameday Food Made Easy: Ordering Party-Sized Meals in the all-new Bojangles App

In the newly revamped Bojangles app, ordering a tailgate-worthy meal for pick up or delivery has never been easier. The all-new app boasts a gallery of delectable food photos, an array of customizable options, and a streamlined interface that reduces clicks and navigation time. Also new this year and available exclusively on the app, Bojangles will offer 25 pieces of its famous Chicken Supremes, two family fixin’s, five biscuits, and five sauces, packaged in a convenient party box to set up at any tailgate.

Collegiate and NFL Partnerships

Bojangles is proud to announce 11 NCAA and NFL-branded Big Bo Boxes, perfect for the ultimate themed tailgate and allowing fans to enjoy 12- or 20-piece meals with their choice of Southern fixin’s, made-from-scratch biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea®. The team-themed Big Bo Boxes will be available at restaurants in each team’s primary market(s) while supplies last.

Clemson University

Coastal Carolina University

East Carolina University

East Tennessee State University

James Madison University

North Carolina A&T University

University of Georgia

University of South Carolina

Western Carolina University

University of Tennessee

Carolina Panthers

In addition to the school-themed Big Bo Boxes, Bojangles will showcase murals resembling the coordinating Big Bo Boxes on restaurants of each of its partner schools, encouraging fans to get in the spirit with the ultimate fan selfie.

Gameday Thrills: Partnering with the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young

Bojangles is excited to team up with the Carolina Panthers, bringing fans an array of exclusive offers and rewards. Beginning Sept. 18, fans who download the Bojangles app can unlock a free Cajun Filet Biscuit when certain game incentives are achieved. This collaboration ensures that fans not only enjoy the game, but also savor the mouthwatering goodness of one of Bojangles’ signature dishes.

In addition, Bojangles recently announced a multi-year partnership with Carolina Panthers’ rookie quarterback, and Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, bringing together two hometown favorites. Attendees of Panthers’ home games can look forward to an immersive, augmented reality fan experience, which superimposes their photos with Young on the field or in the locker room.

Follow along on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter as Bojangles plans more surprises to help make this football season even more memorable.

About Bojangles

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C., the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and folks along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

