Custom Electronics, Inc. Showcases Latest Power Offerings at The Battery Show 2024

DETROIT, MI, OCTOBER 3, 2024 ̶ Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a globally recognized manufacturer of top-quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies, will highlight its mobile energy storage, battery cell fabrication and customized battery packaging at The Battery Show 2024 (Booth 6225). CEI will be a co-exhibitor in the New York State Pavilion alongside other NY-based companies. CEI has partnered with New York’s Empire State Development (ESD), New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and New Energy New York (NENY) and will participate with these organizations in the pavilion.

CEI will show its mobile battery system, CMP2500, which has a base that consists of a charger, a 4-kW inverter, and two 2.5-kWh battery packs. Both battery packs can be connected simultaneously (in parallel) to the inverter to extend the energy capacity to 5 kWh. Alternatively, one battery can be charged while the other is in use. In this configuration, a fully charged battery can be connected to the system before removing a depleted one, allowing for uninterrupted power delivery to the load. CEI’s mobile energy storage systems can be used for a variety of industry applications including portable and semi-stationary power systems, emergency response and national security, film production, entertainment and broadcast, small task-oriented vehicles and auxiliary power units in transportation.

CEI will also feature its battery cell fabrication and customized packaging throughout the show. At CEI, the battery division has years of experience developing and manufacturing lithium-Ion batteries of all formats and energy density. Its capabilities range from testing different chemistries on the lab scale to producing cylindrical, prismatic and conformal batteries at medium volume.

CEI will also display its SMT PCBA Assembly, Component and Packaging Encapsulation and Bus Bars at the show. CEI has turnkey capabilities to design and manufacture electronic sub-assemblies and systems in-house. CEI also offers PCB layout including design for manufacturability, PCB assembly, SMT and thru-hole, box build and system integration. CEI also produces both single and multi-layer bus bars in countless configurations, based on customer need. Depending on the design, various materials can be used for insulating bus bars, such as our epoxy powder coating, shrink sleeving, Nomex or Kapton.

“We are excited to be showcasing a wide variety of our products and capabilities at this year’s Battery Show in Detroit,” says Michael Pentaris, CEO, Custom Electronics Inc. (CEI). “CEI has a dedicated and skilled workforce to meet the requirements of the entire spectrum of the electronic industry. We have a competitive advantage thanks to our various custom parts, high voltage experience and testing capabilities and high-quality in-house design capabilities.” Learn more about CEI’s latest offerings at The Battery Show 2024 (NYS Pavilion, Booth 6625).