PK Sound Augments .dynamics Software for Improved Soundfield Optimization

CALGARY, CANADA, OCTOBER 3, 2024 —PK Sound, has augmented the feature set of PK .dynamics, its proprietary robotic line source system design, control and monitoring software, with the release of v1.5 for Windows and macOS. Combining every stage of the modern live sound workflow in a single solution, .dynamics lets users take their designs from conception to the real world with the flexibility of real-time coverage adjustments even after the system is flown.

New features for v1.5 include the implementation of PK Sound’s incoming Tx14 and Tx26 intelligent point-source modules, which enable users to design and control complete system solutions for a myriad of mobile and permanent applications. Additionally, a new Auto-Save feature automatically backs up files every 15 minutes for enhanced user security and confidence.

“.dynamics is the core of PK Sound’s technological ecosystem,” shares Jeremy Bridge, CEO of PK Sound. “This next-generation application allows system designers and operators to take full advantage of our line source systems and patented Multi-Axis Robotics. It grants our users precise mechanical control of vertical and horizontal acoustic coverage, tailored to the contours of any environment to essentially remove the room from the equation.”

The initial toolset provided in .dynamics includes a Venue tab, where users create, simulate and prepare the virtual workspace, as well as a System tab, where they discover, identify and match real-world sources with the simulation. Additionally, the Robotics tab provides articulation and optimization for the system’s multi-axis coverage, while Tune is where users apply EQ and adjust system parameters through onboard DSP. Finally, Live affords users with monitor system performance in real-time, and Status offers diagnostics management and service notes logging directly in the loudspeaker, if needed.

“I choose PK Sound solutions for their ability to mechanically optimize the soundfield before I have to add any EQ or DSP,” shares James “Pugsley” McDermott, FOH engineer for country star Dierks Bentley. “Gone are the days of having to land the PA to make adjustments; .dynamics lets me configure the system’s dispersion remotely and in real-time while I’m walking the room. The result is the best possible sound and impact over the audience area, with minimal reflections and distortion.”

Built on an Electron backbone, PK .dynamics employs HTML5, Sass and TypeScript to provide a robust user experience and modern design. Leveraging a microservice-based architecture for flexibility and scalability, the application offers a consistently evolving feature set. This architecture allows .dynamics to drive PK Sound products using the AES70 standard over a Milan-ready AVB network.

PK .dynamics v1.5 for Windows and macOS is available for download at: https://pksound.live/product/dynamics.

ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.