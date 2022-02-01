Booz Allen Opens Two New Tech Facilities, Expanding Nationwide Engineering Ecosystem

New openings further expand specialized engineering ecosystem aimed at decreasing time from development to deployment

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced the expansion of its tech innovation ecosystem with the opening of a new flagship engineering facility in Lorton, Virginia and a maritime tech facility in Bremerton, Washington, further extending the company’s capabilities to meet evolving mission requirements by applying emerging technology. These state-of-the-art facilities are strategically designed to provide rapid prototyping, systems integration, training, and cutting-edge solutions, helping to ensure mission readiness for warfighters in complex and contested environments.





The Lorton facility is Booz Allen’s third flagship engineering facility, joining the existing Pax River Mission Systems Integration Facility in Maryland and an Engineering & Manufacturing site in Panama City, Florida. Together, these three locations expand the company’s capabilities for full lifecycle engineering and niche manufacturing to meet evolving client needs. With over 30 total locations in major business centers across the U.S., Booz Allen’s broader ecosystem of tech innovation facilities delivers dedicated technology acceleration, mission prototyping, ideation, sandbox and mission testing capabilities.

“These facilities are the latest examples of how we are investing in new tools, hardware, and capability enhancements as we continue to support clients by creating and fielding new technologies,” said Judi Dotson, president of Booz Allen’s global defense business. “With these new facilities, Booz Allen is expanding our ability to rapidly prototype, test, and deploy innovative technologies that help to solve our clients’ most complex challenges and provide mission readiness.”

Booz Allen’s Lorton Flagship Engineering Facility, home to the Warfighter Applications and Rapid Prototyping Center (WARP-C), is a tech hub designed to provide advanced technology exploration and system integration to meet the evolving needs of warfighters. Strategically situated near Fort Belvoir, Quantico, and the Pentagon, this facility is primed to offer rapid, accessible support for onsite testing, training, and prototyping.

“Our newest flagship engineering facility in Lorton is poised to provide advanced technology exploration, engineering, and system integration to meet the evolving needs of warfighters, especially those operating at the tactical edge of the battlefield,” said Joel Dillon, senior vice president at Booz Allen. “With specialized talent in AI, robotics, systems engineering, and warfighter performance, our goal is to reduce the time from development to deployment and help to accelerate mission success.”

WARP-C features a high bay facility with reconfigurable space designed for testing, prototyping, and systems integration. This area supports small drone testing, as well as payload and sensor integration, acting as a modular system for rapid configuration. WARP-C also features multiple specialized labs, including spaces devoted to warfighter performance; robotics and autonomy; data and cyber; and material science, all of which are purpose-built to enhance development, integration, and function in their perspective areas. The facility also houses a fully integrated, modular data center with the capability for secure, disconnected operations.

In addition to WARP-C, Booz Allen is opening the Bremerton Maritime Tech Facility. This center of excellence is a leading testbed for unmanned maritime technology, immersive engineering, and rapid integration. Purposefully located in Bremerton, Washington, the facility is strategically positioned to support defense clients with pioneering solutions that address the pacing threat in the Indo-Pacific region. The facility’s focus on undersea and surface unmanned vehicles is mission-critical, as it enables the rapid development and integration of advanced technologies needed to maintain maritime superiority in an evolving global landscape.

“The Bremerton facility is built to tackle the growing challenges of unmanned technology, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where maintaining maritime dominance is essential to countering rising threats,” said Eric Billies, vice president at Booz Allen. “By fostering collaboration and innovation with our clients and critical industry partners, we aim to empower them with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of today’s maritime landscape and ensure mission readiness.”

The Bremerton facility features an Unmanned Rapid Integration Lab, which provides a secure environment to research, develop, test, and integrate AI, sensor, radio frequency, and other cutting-edge technology payloads for unmanned undersea and surface vehicles in collaboration with clients. It also includes the immersive lab, which offers the full spectrum of immersive and extended reality technologies, including virtual reality and augmented reality applications, supporting both training requirements and digital twin models for rapid integration, maintenance, and operational planning requirements.

Booz Allen will celebrate the opening of both facilities with formal ribbon-cutting ceremonies in October. Read more about Booz Allen’s digital engineering capabilities here.

