Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) Receives Patent for Advanced DC Power Junction System Technology

ONEONTA, NY, JUNE 24, 2026 ̶ Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a globally recognized manufacturer of top-quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies, announced it has received a patent for its proprietary junction system technology designed for safely connecting DC power sources in parallel while preventing batteries from discharging into one another. Designed as an agnostic junction platform, the technology can be utilized with batteries, solar power systems and other DC energy sources, which creates new opportunities for scalable power distribution and energy storage applications. It also serves as a core component of CEI’s CMP2500 modular battery power system.

The patented junction unit is engineered to connect multiple DC sources and energy storage devices to a common power bus while utilizing advanced control and protection circuitry to safely manage current flow throughout the system. The technology allows for hot-swapping of connected power sources in parallel, enabling continuous operation without interruption while improving overall system performance, safety and reliability.

“At Custom Electronics, our focus has always been on creating practical, field-ready energy solutions that are safe, scalable and easy to deploy,” says Carol Brower, President of Operations, Custom Electronics, Inc. “This patent represents a significant milestone because the junction system is foundational to a wide range of energy storage and power distribution applications. It can deliver uninterrupted power while protecting both the batteries and the connected equipment. The junction system can safely hot-swap multiple DC power sources in the field, providing users with tremendous operational flexibility which opens the door to new solutions across the military, industrial and commercial markets.”

A current application of the patented junction technology is CEI’s CMP2500 modular battery system, a mobile energy storage platform designed for military and defense field operations. At the heart of the CMP2500 system are LiFePO4 lithium-iron phosphate cells that deliver reliable and efficient energy storage. Each battery provides 2.5kWh of capacity, while the complete system can supply up to 10kWh at 24VDC. Housed in rugged military-spec cases that can be transported by a single person, the CMP2500 system is designed for demanding applications including drone charging, training simulations, target systems and silent watch operations. The modular design allows users to quickly deploy power in field environments without relying on generators or extensive cabling infrastructure.

Another distinguishing feature of the CMP2500 platform is its proprietary battery management system (BMS), which was custom designed to protect the cells, connected equipment and system users. CEI’s modular, integrated systems approach enables customers to generate, store, distribute and utilize electric energy efficiently while reducing generator operating time, fuel consumption and related noise.

The CMP2500 system is fully scalable in both voltage and capacity and can supplement or replace traditional generator operations in a variety of military and industrial environments. The system also incorporates high-quality charger and inverter components, including inverter capabilities up to 4000W output and chargers up to 40 ADC.

Beyond military applications, the patented junction technology creates opportunities for future energy solutions, such as battery banking systems, renewable energy integration and residential or commercial power appliances that can manage multiple energy sources through a single platform. By enabling batteries, solar arrays and other DC power sources to operate together safely and efficiently, the technology establishes a flexible foundation for next-generation energy storage and power management products.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this patent is its versatility,” adds Brower. “While the technology is currently deployed within the CMP2500 platform, the junction system itself is not limited to battery applications. It provides the framework for future products that can intelligently manage multiple energy sources. Simplicity of design, ease of use and safety were top priorities throughout development, and the result is a system that delivers continuous, uninterrupted power.”