Alan Meyerson Elevates Immersive Orchestral Recordings With DPA Microphones

NEW YORK, JUNE 24, 2026 ― Recording Engineer and Mixer Alan Meyerson has built a career on capturing some of the most emotionally resonant orchestral recordings in modern film and contemporary music. With credits spanning “Dune,” “Jedi: Fallen Order,” “Gladiator” and countless other landmark projects, Meyerson is known for both technical precision and musical intuition. Recently, he was tasked with live recording and later mixing Nico Cartosio’s latest album, for which he turned to DPA Microphones for an immersive, phase-coherent capture that delivered extraordinary clarity, depth and emotional impact.

For this project, Meyerson relied heavily on the DPA 4041 Large Diaphragm Omnidirectional Microphones, using them as the foundation of an immersive orchestral array layered directly above a traditional Decca Tree setup. His system combined a classic LCR Decca Tree with outriggers, while the DPA 4041s formed an immersive array designed for maximum phase coherence and imaging accuracy.

“I recently got quite into DPA microphones; once I started working with the DPA 4041, I realized there was something very special about them,” Meyerson declares. “I wanted the DPAs to align with the Decca Tree mics so there wasn’t any time delay if I wanted to use them both. That way, I had the ability to blend the two worlds without introducing phase issues.”

The immersive array consisted of left, center and right microphones, as well as two side channels, two surround channels and four height microphones, arranged in a square directly above their lower-layer counterparts. All microphones were omnidirectional, allowing the natural acoustic environment to be captured without coloration or directional artifacts. “They’re fully omni, stainless steel capsules, very fast and they have a tremendous amount of gain,” Meyerson notes. “What really struck me was the uniformity. DPA sent me five matched microphones and that consistency makes an enormous difference.”

By reducing reliance on excessive spot microphones, Meyerson found that the orchestra sounded more musically integrated. “When I started taking out a lot of the other mics and replacing them with this array, everything became more cohesive,” he explains. “You still had a picture-perfect image of the room. That’s incredibly hard to get.”

The sonic results were also immediately apparent. The string sections took on what Meyerson describes as a “pillowy, beautiful warmth, while brass remained sharp and detailed, even during powerful passages played at full intensity. There was something about it that just blew everyone away. The imaging was incredible — not just phase coherent, but musically coherent.”

The DPA system also allowed for remarkable creative flexibility during mixing. Small balance adjustments produced dramatically different spatial impressions. “With the Decca Tree and the DPAs together, a three dB difference is like two completely different studios,” Meyerson explains. “The Decca Tree gives you immediacy and the DPAs give you this beautiful cashmere blanket around the whole thing.”

The microphones played a central role in the large-scale orchestral album, recorded live without a click track. All musicians performed together in the room, conducted organically, with minimal isolation. “It was all about emoting and freedom,” Meyerson says. “When you hear them play live and then hear it come back through these microphones, it’s an incredible living thing.”

The success of the DPA setup has ensured it will remain a core part of Meyerson’s workflow moving forward. He plans to deploy the same immersive array on upcoming projects, including a major orchestral recording at Sony for “Smurfs,” composed by Henry Jackman. “I’ve only used this system to this extent at Abbey Road and here,” he says. “That’s a very high bar. The DPAs absolutely belong in that category.”

For Meyerson, the experience reinforced what he values most in a microphone, which includes truth, consistency and musical honesty. “If you put amazing mics into a great room, you get a painting,” he adds. “These microphones don’t get in the way; they just let the music be what it’s supposed to be.”