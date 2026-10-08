Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) Delivers AS9100-certified Quality for Aerospace and Military Battery Solutions

ONEONTA, NY, OCTOBER 8, 2026 — Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a globally recognized manufacturer of top-quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies, has achieved AS9100 certification for its battery division, further strengthening its quality management capabilities for the aerospace and defense industries. Building on more than six decades of CEI’s experience serving customers in mission-critical markets, this recognition exemplifies the company’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality electronic and energy storage solutions for demanding applications. CEI will highlight this achievement at The Battery Show being held in Detroit, MI, from October 12-15 (Booth 2814).

The AS9100 certification further supports CEI’s Power & Energy Solutions Division, which provides application-specific battery solutions based on the electrical, mechanical and environmental requirements of each project. These capabilities include pouch-cell solutions, 14250 batteries and 18650 batteries and battery packs, which gives aerospace and military customers multiple options for developing purpose-built power systems.

“Quality and reliability have always been fundamental to what we do,” says Michael Pentaris, CEO, Custom Electronics, Inc. “The AS9100 certification reinforces that commitment while giving aerospace and defense customers confidence in our processes, people and ability to deliver battery solutions tailored to their specific requirements. We look forward to showcasing our range of capabilities, along with this new certification, at the upcoming Battery Show in Detroit.”

CEI’s AS9100/ISO 9001 Quality System encompasses its manufacturing processes, with quality controls extending from incoming materials through production and final inspection. The certification complements the company’s longstanding experience in aerospace and military manufacturing, for which CEI has provided specialized electronic components and assemblies for demanding applications. This includes multiple cell formats, enabling its engineers to select and configure solutions around the requirements of the application rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

The company’s 18650 batteries and battery packs provide a flexible platform for applications that require compact cylindrical cells and configurable pack architectures. CEI can develop battery solutions around customer-specific electrical and mechanical requirements to support applications that range from individual cell configurations to integrated battery packs.

The 14250 batteries provide another compact cylindrical cell option for specialized electronics and equipment where space and packaging requirements are critical. Their small form factor gives designers additional flexibility when integrating power into compact systems.

Meanwhile, Pouch Cells offer a different approach to battery design, with a flexible form factor that can help maximize available space within an application. CEI can incorporate pouch-cell technology into customized battery solutions when the form factor and requirements of the end product make it an appropriate choice.

Across these technologies, CEI takes an application-specific and technology-agnostic approach to energy storage. Engineers work with customers to understand the requirements of the end application before determining the appropriate battery technology, configuration and packaging. The company’s capabilities span design, prototyping and manufacturing, which allows CEI engineers to support projects from initial development through production.

Additionally, the brand’s battery capabilities are part of a broader portfolio of power and energy technologies that includes bus bars, energy storage systems and electronic assemblies. This experience provides the company with a broad understanding of the electrical and mechanical considerations involved in integrating power solutions into demanding systems.

For aerospace and military customers, that combination of engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities and quality processes provides a foundation for developing battery solutions that meet specific application requirements. CEI’s experience in these markets also gives customers a partner familiar with the rigorous demands associated with mission-critical electronics.

CEI combines flexible battery technologies with AS9100-certified quality and more than 60 years of experience supporting demanding electronic applications. “Every application presents its own set of challenges,” adds Pentaris. “Our goal is to understand those requirements and bring together the engineering, manufacturing and quality expertise necessary to develop the right solution.”