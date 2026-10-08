NeoFleet Capital Raises $4M to Scale Professional Taxi Fleets and Build Infrastructure for Autonomous Mobility

Funding will accelerate NeoFleet’s expansion across emerging markets as it builds a scalable platform, connecting institutional capital with professional fleets and addressing a market the company estimates at over $500 billion globally today.

NeoFleet Capital, a global investment and technology platform financing professional taxi fleets, has raised $4 million in pre-seed funding. Mark Loughran, former President and CFO of the global ride-hailing operator inDrive, backed the round alongside other private investors and has joined NeoFleet Capital as President and co-founder.

“We address a fundamental problem in many high-growth mobility markets: people need rides, drivers want to work, and capital is the missing piece to put more cars on the road,” explained Mark Loughran, President and co-founder of NeoFleet Capital.

The company has developed a Fleet Management Franchise model that combines vehicle financing, fleet management technology, operations and maintenance, and insurance solutions. NeoFleet estimates the global mobility fleet asset class at over $500 billion today.

Professional fleet operators currently manage an estimated 20-30% of the world’s taxis, according to NeoFleet Capital. The shift toward autonomous vehicles could drive that share close to 100%, as the absence of a driver does not remove the need to finance, insure, clean, charge, maintain, repair, reposition, and maximize the uptime of each vehicle.

Goldman Sachs Research[1] forecasts that the global commercial robotaxi market alone could reach roughly $415 billion by 2035 with a fleet of around six million vehicles. NeoFleet believes this growth will also create a much larger institutional asset class around mobility infrastructure.

“A vehicle generates income for a driver every day. This helps move them from poverty towards middle-income earnings, increases access to mobility for passengers, and ultimately supports the wider economy,” added Loughran. “At the same time, enormous pools of institutional capital are looking for attractive, asset-backed returns but have no scalable way of reaching these fragmented markets. NeoFleet is building the infrastructure that bridges that gap.”

[1] Goldman Sachs Research, “The global robotaxi market is projected to reach approximately $415 billion in 2035,” April 30, 2026. Available at: https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/robotaxis-to-become-a-400-billion-dollar-market-in-2035

The proceeds of the $4 million round will be used to enter additional high-growth mobility markets across Africa, Latin America, and Asia. By the end of 2027, NeoFleet aims to support approximately 5,000 vehicles across its network, representing an estimated $75-100 million in vehicle value. That expansion is intended to establish the operating, financing, and technology infrastructure required for NeoFleet’s longer-term ambition: becoming a major global capital and fleet-management platform for both human-driven and autonomous mobility.

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mYiBilTMl0VpIi-jEjkelXFosqRZdmD5?usp=drive_link

About NeoFleet Capital

Founded in Cyprus in 2024, NeoFleet Capital finances and manages vehicle fleets for professional mobility operators across emerging markets, with operations currently in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Peru.

By the end of 2026, NeoFleet plans to deploy 1,000 vehicles across its network, supported by the proceeds of the $4 million round. The company is working with local fleet operators and ride-hailing platforms to scale its presence in existing markets and expand into new high-growth mobility markets.

The leadership team includes two inDrive alumni: President and co-founder Mark Loughran, former President and CFO of inDrive and a senior executive at Honeywell and Microsoft, and CEO Igor Shiyanov, who built and sold a delivery startup to a ride-hailing operator before founding NeoFleet, with prior experience at inDrive and Boston Consulting Group. Co-founder of NeoFleet Capital, Oleg Mosyazh, leads business development and capital raising, and previously worked at Microsoft and PwC.

Media contacts:

Marina Levina

MediaRelations@workinginyourshoes.com

O@neofleet.com

SOURCE: NeoFleet Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire