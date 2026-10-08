Text-to-vector AI Software (2026): CorelDRAW’s New AI Vector Generation in the September Update Reviewed by Consumer365

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Consumer365 has published a new review of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 following the September 2026 Update, highlighting new Text-to-vector AI capabilities and workflow improvements for professional graphic design. The September update expands CorelDRAW’s AI Generate tools with a dedicated Text-to-vector workflow designed to turn written prompts into editable, scalable vector graphics.

Best Design Software for Vector Creation

CorelDRAW – professional creative software for vector illustration, graphic design, layout, photo editing, typography, and production-focused design workflows.

The September 2026 Update builds on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026, a professional design suite covering vector illustration, layout, photo editing, typography, and production-focused workflows. The update remains part of the 2026 product release.

The new Text-to-vector capability represents the central feature of the September update. CorelDRAW places the feature within the AI Generate docker or inspector, allowing designers to begin with a written description or existing artwork. Generated graphics can then be refined as editable vector objects.

Text-to-vector AI Brings Prompt-Based Vector Creation to CorelDRAW

Text-to-vector AI software converts written creative directions into vector artwork. CorelDRAW’s September 2026 Update brings the workflow directly into CorelDRAW through AI Generate.

The workflow supports two starting points. A designer can enter a text prompt to explore a concept from scratch. Existing artwork can also serve as a starting point for generating variations. The approach supports early ideation while keeping the resulting artwork available for further editing.

CorelDRAW provides several visual styles for generated vectors, including Line art, Comic book, and Icon. Generated results remain refinable after creation. Color handling also follows the document’s color mode, helping generated artwork fit into an existing design workflow.

The result is intended for practical design production rather than concept generation alone. Vector objects can be resized, adjusted, refined, and incorporated into larger projects. Nodes and other vector properties are available for manual editing after generation.

The September update also positions Text-to-vector alongside existing Text-to-image capabilities. The combination gives CorelDRAW users options for developing concepts as either vector artwork or raster imagery, depending on project requirements.

Enhanced PowerTRACE Expands Bitmap-to-Vector Workflows

CorelDRAW’s September 2026 Update also introduces a substantial PowerTRACE enhancement.

The updated workflow includes a redesigned interface and improved object structure. Performance has also been enhanced, with tracing speeds of up to four times faster. Improved color handling provides more control over source images before vector conversion.

AI-powered background removal adds another step to the vectorization process. Background areas can be removed before tracing, allowing the subject of an image to become the focus of the conversion.

The changes have practical applications for logos, scanned artwork, illustrations, drawings, and other low-resolution source material. Vector output can support scalable production without relying on the original bitmap dimensions.

The combination of Text-to-vector generation and enhanced PowerTRACE creates two distinct ways to produce vector artwork. Text prompts can generate new concepts, while PowerTRACE can convert existing images into editable vector designs.

CorelDRAW Web Adds Fonts and Production Export

The September 2026 Update also expands CorelDRAW Web for subscribers. New capabilities include support for uploading personal, system, brand, and custom fonts for browser-based design work.

Font support addresses a common issue in browser-based design workflows. Missing fonts can affect typography when a document moves between desktop and web environments. CorelDRAW Web can now use uploaded fonts, helping preserve intended typography when working with CDR files in the browser.

DWG and DXF export has also been added to CorelDRAW Web. The formats support workflows involving plotters and fabrication, allowing browser-based projects to move toward production using established industry file formats.

Automatic cloud saving and improved file-renaming tools round out the CorelDRAW Web changes. The September update also brings AI tools to the browser experience, extending CorelDRAW’s AI-assisted workflows beyond desktop applications.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite remains available across Windows, Mac, and Web. CorelDRAW’s official product information identifies vector illustration, layout, photo editing, and typography as core areas of the suite.

AI as a Workflow Tool for Designers

The September update frames artificial intelligence as a workflow accelerator within CorelDRAW rather than a replacement for manual design work. Text-to-vector generation can provide an initial concept, while vector editing tools allow further refinement.

Such a workflow can reduce repetitive stages during ideation and revision. A designer working from a brief can test visual directions through text prompts before adjusting individual vector elements manually.

The same approach can support client revision rounds. Existing artwork can be used as a reference for generating variations, providing additional starting points during concept development.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 also includes other AI-assisted capabilities introduced earlier in the release cycle:

AI background removal

AI masking in Corel PHOTO-PAINT

AI image generation

AI Image remixing

Performance improvements accompany the September update. CorelDRAW reports smoother handling of complex files and improved responsiveness across everyday tasks. The broader 2026 release also introduced app launch improvements of around three times faster or more, along with smoother font handling and stability improvements.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 Expands Vector Design Options

Consumer365’s recognition follows a significant update to CorelDRAW’s approach to AI-assisted vector creation. Text-to-vector AI adds prompt-based generation to a professional vector workflow while retaining editable output for further design work.

The September update also strengthens existing production workflows through enhanced PowerTRACE: improved color handling, AI-assisted background removal, faster bitmap-to-vector conversion.

CorelDRAW Web receives expanded font capabilities, DWG and DXF export, automatic cloud saving, and additional AI functionality for subscribers.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 continues to support a range of design applications, including branding, signage, marketing materials, technical drawings, apparel, and large-format production. Production-focused tools include color management, Pantone Color Libraries, 1:1 scale design, color separations, soft proofing, and multi-asset export.

The September 2026 Update places Text-to-vector AI at the center of a broader effort to streamline vector creation. For designers exploring text-to-vector AI software, CorelDRAW now combines prompt-based vector generation with editable output, manual refinement, bitmap-to-vector conversion, and production-oriented design tools within the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 environment.

The 15-day free trial is available with no credit card required, and includes 200 AI credits. Using the COREL10 coupon code on checkout grants 10% off all editions of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, available until October 31, 2026.

Readers can view the full review at the Consumer365 website.

About Corel

Corel is a global software company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with more than 100 million users in over 75 countries. Founded in 1985, Corel has built a strong reputation for innovation and usability in graphics, digital‑media, and productivity software. Its product portfolio includes vector illustration (CorelDRAW Graphics Suite), natural‑media painting (Corel Painter), photo editing (Corel PaintShop Pro), video production (Corel VideoStudio), and productivity tools (WordPerfect Office and WinZip). Corel’s software is designed for both professionals and creative consumers and provides powerful features in an accessible, easy‑to-learn format. With a global footprint that includes major offices in the US, UK, Germany, China, Taiwan and Japan, Corel continues to expand its reach while maintaining a close connection with its user community.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/text-to-vector-ai-software-2026-coreldraws-new-ai-vector-generation-in-the-september-update-reviewed-by-consumer365-302902144.html

SOURCE Consumer365.org