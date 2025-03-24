NAB Show 2025: FOR-A Introduces Software-DefinedLive Production Platform

Tokyo, March 24, 2025 – In response to the global increase of live video production and the desire for cost-effective, flexible production platforms, FOR-A will introduce FOR-A IMPULSE during the NAB Show in April. The next generation solution consolidates functions provided by FOR-A products into one host machine, removing the need for multiple dedicated devices to produce high-quality live video. FOR-A America will exhibit in Booth N707 during the show, which runs April 6-9 in Las Vegas.

FOR-A IMPULSE (Integrated Media Platform with UnLimited StructurE) features signal processing, multi-view, switching, graphics, audio mix, and media player as software function nodes. Operators connect nodes at very intuitive manner by using the platform’s graph editor to create production pipelines. Because it’s a software-based solution, it’s easy to reconfigure the pipelines depending on the specific application.

“By creating an efficient and flexible production environment, FOR-A IMPULSE will have a major impact on live production workflows,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. “Until recently, live production has required purchasing large-scale, physical equipment and combining a variety of devices. We are introducing a fully software-based platform that’s easy to change as you like depending on the application.

“As the amount of video production continues to skyrocket, there are several issues we wanted to address immediately: the shortage of technical talent, the efficient use of equipment resources, and streamlining workflows. Since our design philosophy is to create ‘Software Defined’ technology, we created a solution that includes all the functions needed for video production as software nodes, creating a “Station in a Box” model.”

Reducing the Technical Burden

By consolidating the equipment required for backup and maintenance, the burden on technical staff is minimized. The intuitive design of FOR-A IMPULSE means it can be operated without deep technical expertise. In addition, a comprehensive support structure—covering license management and service support—ensures smooth and reliable operation.

Streamlined and Flexible Remote Workflows

With all control via the web browser, the system to be operated from virtually any location. Additionally, hardware panels can be connected for operation. This flexibility supports distributed production environments, enabling collaboration across multiple locations and allowing remote control and adjustments to the FOR-A IMPULSE system from anywhere.

Utilize as cost effective sharing resources together with Hi-RDS

Beyond multi-vender island, FOR-A IMPULSE can be utilized as common share resources via Hi-RDS, a hierarchical RDS solution that enables different islands to access shared resources, to reduce equipment cost and increase productivity by flexibly assigning each node to each island under schedule management. Since a single box can serve a wide range of roles, FOR-A IMPULSE can contribute to higher-efficiency resource sharing and wider utilization in the Hi-RDS system.

The FOR-A IMPULSE platform offers unparalleled deployment flexibility, operating seamlessly on-premises, in data centers, or within public cloud environments. This allows users to strategically choose their infrastructure based on equipment cost and operational expense considerations.

For cloud deployments, planned for future delivery, FOR-A IMPULSE will enable a cost-effective approach, starting with lightweight instances for simple production pipelines. Users will then be able to scale instance sizes on-demand, optimizing expenses as needed. With no vendor lock-in, the FOR-A IMPULSE will empower users to establish reliable systems across multi-cloud environments, ensuring redundancy and resilience.

FOR-A will continually update the FOR-A IMPULSE line up with revisions to the on-premise model as well as a new cloud-based solution.