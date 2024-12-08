Visual Productions Unveils RdmNode at LDI 2024

LAS VEGAS, DECEMBER 8, 2024 ― Visual Productions has released its new RdmNode, a system integration and fixed installation-oriented DIN rail-mounted Art-net, sACN and DMX (digital multiplex) conversion node, at LDI 2024 (ACT Entertainment Booth 2808). RdmNode can be used as a companion to the Visual Productions CueCore3 DMX lighting controller or as a node with third-party control systems. ACT Entertainment is the official U.S. distributor of Visual Productions solutions.



“While making CueCore3 eight times more powerful than before is undoubtedly also a headline, we’re very excited for what the new RdmNode hardware brings to integrators all on its own,” says Ryan Hindinger, Market Manager — Lighting, ACT Entertainment. “Visual Productions really found that sweet spot where capability hasn’t given way to unnecessary complexity. We look forward to showcasing RdmNode and CueCore3 alongside our other great Visual Productions solutions at this year’s LDI show.”

Like other Visual Productions solutions, RdmNode can be controlled via a web-based interface with an innovative and powerful drag-and-drop routing design tool featuring advanced priorities that make the input-output connection a breeze. It has screw-type terminals and runs on 9-24 Volt DC or Power over Ethernet (PoE).

When connected to CueCore3, which now features expanded capabilities, RdmNode unlocks four additional DMX universes and supports up to 32 universes. The new configuration is delivered seamlessly via the network, providing a scalable and robust solution for productions of any size.

CueCore3 is a DMX lighting controller designed for permanent or semi-permanent installations. As a standalone device, it provides four universes by default and is expandable up to 32 universes. Its robust, solid-state design ensures low maintenance and exceptional reliability that allows lighting engineers to “fit and forget” after programming. Additionally, CueCore3 can be monitored and controlled remotely via the Visual Productions Purple Cloud platform.

RdmNode is DMX512-A (ANSI E1.11) and RDM (ANSI E1.20) capable and will be compatible with RDM via network with a forthcoming update. RdmNode is also compliant with European Conformity (CE), Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), United Kingdom Conformity Assessed (UKCA) and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules and regulations.