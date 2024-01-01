Creative Technology Group (CT) Adds Analog Way Aquilon RS6 For Live Event Production

Creative Technology Group, Inc. (CT), the NEP Live Events group, has invested in multiple Analog Way Aquilon RS6 systems for its live event production inventory.

CT is a leading provider of innovation, technology, project management and operational support to the live events and systems integration markets. Backed by the global NEP Group, it supports clients around the world from 32 offices in 17 countries.

CT has a history of using Analog Way equipment dating back to its earliest systems designed for live event support. The company already has Aquilon RS4 systems in its Sweetwater Film & Entertainment studio along with Aquilon C+ units.

“Analog Way has a strong continuing partnership with CT, and we are delighted to announce that CT has added Aquilon RS6 systems to its inventory,” says Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way’s President of the Americas. “CT has been a significant collaborator in the development of Aquilon, and we value their input as we move forward to reinforce Analog Way’s leading position in the live event marketplace.”

“Aquilon represents a big step up for the live event market,” says Stephen Gray, SVP, NEP Live Events. “We began talking with Analog Way pre-pandemic about ways to make their systems better and smarter for live events and provided input on the Aquilon GUI and EDID management. Today, Aquilon is recognized in the industry as a phenomenal family of products for managing and distributing signals to large-scale displays. Analog Way has really elevated the game with these systems.”

In developing Aquilon “Analog Way was highly focused and engaged with the industry; their team really put their hearts into making a great product line,” reports CT Project Engineer Larry May, who was an early collaborator. “Aquilon has great reliability and the best scalers on the market; they’re the only systems that do DP 1.4 and have SMPTE ST 2110 compatibility for advanced networking and broadcast.”

May points out that the expanded capabilities of the RS6 means that one system can handle a sophisticated, large-scale show that used to require multiple units of other brands. “We can take a show that needed three competitive systems and do it in one RS6 at a higher resolution with DP 1.4. We now have more resources in a single box,” he points out.

Using a single system also means “set up and configuration is a lot quicker, which is a real advantage especially with large shows happening back-to-back,” notes May. “Aquilon is also easy to operate and responsive, which is key for live events.”

Gray adds that, “Aquilon is great for larger, more complicated projects with logistical challenges and/or time constraints thanks to its flexibility and versatility as well as the ability to pre-program before arriving at the show site.”

CT’s new RS6s have been regularly deployed for a variety of work, including product launches, keynote stages, corporate conferences, entertainment events, and television and film production.

Most recently, an RS6 drove nine LED video screens for presentations and entertainment at the GitHub Universe 2025 software developers’ conference in San Francisco. An RS6 also managed three LED video screens for the Amazon AEPS conference in Seattle.

“We love being engaged in the conversation about shaping Aquilon,” says Gray. “The Analog Way team is easy to work with and appreciative of our input. In many ways, the Analog Way culture is very comparable to ours. Their level of attention and care matches up with who we are as a company.”

Larry May looks forward “to what happens next with Aquilon – Analog Way is not done building these products. We’re working closely with them now to interface SMPTE ST 2110 into the corporate environment.”

About Aquilon RS6

Aquilon RS6 is a mission-critical 4K/8K/16K multi-screen presentation system and videowall processor with 32x 4K inputs and 20x 4K outputs. It features unrivalled ease-of-use, versatile 4K digital connectivity, unmatched real-time 10/12-bit 4:4:4 video processing power, superior image quality and pure 4K60p on each input and output with ultra-low latency.