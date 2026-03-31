Ai Global Solutions Becomes n8n Expert Partner to Advance AI-Driven Automation

AiGS will leverage n8n’s platform to deliver future-ready automation solutions that streamline operations and unlock business growth

Ai Global Solutions (AiGS), a leading provider of intelligent automation and AI-driven business solutions, today announced that it has officially become an n8n Expert Partner. This partnership recognizes AiGS’s deep expertise in designing and delivering advanced automation and AI-powered solutions that help organizations accelerate innovation and streamline operations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ai Global Solutions into the n8n Expert Partner ecosystem,” said Stephanie, Sr. Partner Manager for North America at n8n. “AiGS has demonstrated a strong ability to design and deliver intelligent, agent-driven automation solutions that create real business impact. Their deep expertise in AI, integration, and enterprise automation makes them an ideal partner as more organizations look to adopt scalable, future-ready workflows powered by n8n.”

As an n8n Expert Partner, AiGS will leverage n8n’s powerful agentic workflow platform to deliver cutting-edge process automation solutions for clients across industries. By combining n8n’s extensible workflow engine with AiGS’s expertise in AI, integration, and enterprise automation, the company is well positioned to further strengthen its leadership in business process consulting and automation.

“We’re incredibly excited to become an n8n Expert Partner,” said Kevin Schaal, CEO of Ai Global Solutions. “n8n’s agentic workflow platform aligns perfectly with our vision of building intelligent, AI-driven automation ecosystems. We see tremendous opportunity ahead as we help our clients adopt more advanced, agent-based workflows that transform how their organizations operate.”

Through this partnership, AiGS will continue to expand its portfolio of AI and automation services, offering clients best-in-class technologies focused on intelligent agent development and future-proof system integrations.

Kevin Schaal

CEO, AiGS – Ai Global Solutions

Main Office: 813.412.8556

Kevin.Schaal@aigs.com

SOURCE: Ai Global Solution (AiGS)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire