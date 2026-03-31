DPA Microphones N-Series Deployed for the First Time in Argentina at the Teatro Colón for “Astor Piazzolla, Eterno”

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, MARCH 31, 2026 ― When the Teatro Colón opens its doors to an amplified production, the challenge is always the same: reinforce the sound without altering one of the most prestigious acoustics in the world. Under this premise, Lavecchia Sonido, a sound and lighting production company led by Rodrigo Lavecchia, worked on the sound design for the “Astor Piazzolla, Eterno” series, an immersive theatrical production that celebrates the life and music of the legendary Argentine composer, commissioned by the Teatro Colón and the RGB Medios production company. The goal was to achieve a fully integrated reinforcement system, capable of complementing the music and the immersive performance without modifying the historic character of the hall.

The solution relied on DPA Microphones technology, comprised of the N-Series Digital Wireless System, 4099 Instrument Microphones and 6066 Omnidirectional Subminiature Headsets, which became the cornerstone of the sound system. Internationally renowned for its natural balance and timbral richness, the Teatro Colón demands that any amplification system act as an “invisible guest.” Lavecchia emphasized the importance of working with tools that would amplify the sound without coloring it, ensuring maximum coherence between what happens on stage and what the audience perceives.

The production set a precedent in Argentina by incorporating the new DPA N-Series Digital Wireless Mic system for the first time. Throughout the season, the RF stability in this complex environment was highlighted by the N-Series, while the robustness and reliability of the transmitters played key roles in sustaining a show of such high technical and artistic demands. Additionally, the wireless system extended the natural sound of the microphones, which were a critical aspect of the production’s sound design.

Prioritizing precision, wide dynamic range and excellent feedback rejection in a highly acoustically sensitive environment, the team selected DPA 4099 Instrument Microphones. Renowned for their linear response and instrument-specific mounting system, the 4099s were used to amplify the orchestra. The close and stable capture ensured timbral consistency across the different instrument families, which achieved high gain before feedback in the highly reverberant hall. The result was a naturally amplified orchestra, for an organic extension of the Teatro Colón’s acoustics, not as an external element.

To further extend the natural sound of the production, actors and singers were equipped with DPA 6066 headsets, praised by both the technical team and the cast. The ultra-discreet design of the 6066 minimized the visual impact on stage, while the comfort of the headsets proved crucial during extended performances. Exceptional intelligibility in dialogue and singing allowed voices to project with clarity and presence without losing nuance, avoiding the “amplified voice” effect common in operatic settings, ensuring seamless integration with the orchestra.

Following the show’s premiere, the response from artists and management was conclusive: the system successfully amplified the sound without compromising the Teatro Colón’s acoustic essence. “Astor Piazzolla, Eterno” demonstrated that technology can be integrated with sensitivity and precision into a demanding operatic environment, allowing the electronics to fade into the background and the essential elements. Piazzolla’s music, the live immersive performance and the Teatro Colón’s unique acoustics are able to remain front and center.

The production was supported by EQUAPHON, the official DPA Microphones representative in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, which emphasized that working with the Teatro Colón entails an enormous responsibility and is also a source of pride for the company and the brand. They also noted that the project confirms that DPA technology is capable of preserving the acoustic essence of the most demanding environments in the world, and that supporting Lavecchia Sonido in this endeavor reaffirms their commitment to technical and artistic excellence in the region.