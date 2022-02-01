FOX Nation to Debut New Docuseries ‘Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special’ on April 9

Series to be Hosted by FOX News Correspondent Benjamin Hall

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation will debut a two-part docuseries hosted by FOX News correspondent Benjamin Hall on April 9, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. Entitled Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special, the two hour-long episodes will explore the devastating firsthand experiences of individuals in the Israeli community following the October 7, 2023 attack.





In commenting on the announcement, Petterson said, “As we approach the sixth month anniversary of the October 7th attack on Israel, Ben’s unique perspective provides a powerful series that explores grief, resilience and survival through the lens of those most closely impacted.”

Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special drills down on the events that unfolded that day and the impact it had on survivors. Throughout the series, Hall visits some of the hardest hit communities providing an update for viewers as the 200-day milestone nears. Full episodic details are as follows:

EPISODE 1: MAYA’S STORY



On October 6, 2023, over 3000 people danced the night away at the Supernova Music Festival near the Gaza border in Israel. At 6:29 am on October 7, the festival abruptly descended into mayhem. In the chaotic aftermath, more than 400 individuals tragically lost their lives, and over 40 were abducted by Hamas terrorists. Among them was Maya Regev, a 21-year-old partygoer who was captured and endured a gunshot wound to her leg. Despite her desperate pleas and excruciating pain, she remained composed throughout her ordeal until eventually being released. Maya opens up to Hall about the horrors she faced.

EPISODE 2: NIR OZ



On October 7, 2023, as part of the surprise attack on Israel, Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, led by Hamas, invaded the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel. They tragically took the lives of numerous kibbutz residents, set homes ablaze, and abducted civilians. Hall interviews survivors and their families, shedding light on the devastating massacre that ravaged this tight-knit community.

In March of 2022, Hall was catastrophically injured while covering the war in Ukraine alongside his two colleagues, FOX News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova who were tragically killed. After an arduous recovery, Hall returned to work in 2023 and that November, traveled to Ukraine for the first time since the attack to interview President Zelenskyy in a wide-ranging interview. During his trip, he was awarded the Order of Merit, III class by Zelenskyy for his “outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.” Additionally, he met with the servicepeople who assisted in his evacuation from Ukraine in 2022. Hall chronicled the harrowing journey in his 2023 New York Times bestseller “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home” and the FOX News documentary, “Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line” which debuted in March 2023. His trip to Israel marked his second time reporting from a war zone since his return.

