 Cornerstone Building Brands Acquires Quebec-Based Metal Siding and Roofing Company, MAC Metal Architectural

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (“Cornerstone Building Brands”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has acquired MAC Metal Architectural (“MAC Metal” or the “Company”). Headquartered in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, MAC Metal serves the North American residential and commercial markets with high-end steel siding and roofing products. The Company has approximately 100 employees dedicated to the business.





“The acquisition of MAC Metal Architectural expands our leading exteriors portfolio with value-added, residential-focused metal siding and roofing products that offer premium aesthetic design and durability solutions for our customers,” said Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands. “This business increases our exposure to a fast-growing product segment that also leverages our existing manufacturing expertise.”

“Cornerstone Building Brands is the perfect fit for MAC Metal Architectural, to continue its expansion outside of Quebec while respecting our values of being customer-oriented in our day-to-day actions and attentive to our employees. We are very enthusiastic about being part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family,” said Éric Paré, CEO of MAC Metal.

Cornerstone Building Brands expects the acquisition to be accretive through margin expansion, market share growth and manufacturing leverage.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction, repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint include more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at cornerstonebuildingbrands.ca.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jason Uthe, SVP, Finance & Investor Relations [email protected]

Media Relations:

Richard Hill, VP, Marketing [email protected]