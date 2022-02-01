Safe & Green Holdings Chairman and CEO Paul Galvin Interviewed on Proactiveinvestors.com Thursday August 17, 2023

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Galvin, participated in an interview with Proactiveinvestors.com on Thursday, August 17, 2023.





The Interview can be viewed on Proactiveinvestors.com or on their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@Proactive247

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

