CoreSite Launches Enhanced Open Cloud Exchange® Bandwidth Connections Up to 50G with Google Cloud

— Enabling High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Applications Including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Media Production —

— Global Streaming Media and Entertainment Client to Leverage Enhancements to Improve Scalability and Operational Performance —

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), announced the launch of new Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX) capabilities that enable clients to rapidly create higher-bandwidth virtual connections to Google Cloud and between CoreSite data centers including 20G and 50G services.





These enhancements to the OCX, CoreSite’s leading software-defined networking platform, also reduce the time required for organizations to augment network capacity and support the next wave of high-bandwidth, low-latency hybrid applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and digital media production.

CoreSite launched the new OCX capabilities as part of an initiative to support a global streaming media and entertainment (M&E) client, which will leverage the enhanced functionality to support its burst operations in peak production season – improving operational agility to meet stringent movie launch schedules.

Among the key ways clients will benefit from these enhancements include:

Accelerate data transfer to cloud applications by as much as 5x for improved ML-ops and visual effects.

Simplify the process to rapidly scale network capacity between the enterprise edge and public cloud providers.

Reduce operating expenses by enabling clients to right-size their network to meet current and future business needs.

“Businesses are looking for innovative ways to improve agility and optimize their operations,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of U.S. Tower. “By providing enhanced connection capabilities through our proprietary Open Cloud Exchange with Google Partner Interconnect, CoreSite is delivering the platform customers require to meet the growing need to access and manage their data effectively.”

