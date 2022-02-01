Michael Sampson Books Publishes Inaugural Children’s Book in Tribute to Uvalde School Shooting Victim, Alithia Ramirez

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alithiaramirez–Today Michael Sampson Books, an imprint of Brown Books, launches its inaugural title, Alithia Ramirez Was an Artist by Violet Lemay (Michael Sampson Books; on sale: October 10, 2023), honoring the memory of Alithia Ramirez, one of the 21 victims of the school shooting that took place in Uvalde, TX, on May 24, 2022.





This heartfelt picture book is a celebration of Alithia Ramirez and the art she created (which continues to inspire at www.alithiasartangels.com). All author proceeds will go to the Alithia Haven Ramirez Memorial Summer Seminar Scholarship fund. The book includes original art from Alithia and was written with the support of her parents.

“Alithia Ramirez Was an Artist captures the kind-hearted, vivacious spirit of our daughter, Alithia … With her own artwork featured throughout the book, Alithia’s talent will continue inspiring others to embrace the joy and healing that creation can bring.” —Alithia’s Parents, Jess Hernandez and Ryan Ramirez

When first reading the manuscript for Alithia Ramirez Was an Artist, New York Times bestselling author, Fulbright Scholar and publisher, Michael Sampson felt that it was an important story that needed to be told on behalf of the entire community affected by this Texas school tragedy: “It’s a beautiful book with an important message for today’s society, but most of all, it honors this young 10-year-old girl and keeps her dreams alive. My hope is that this story will continue the conversation about what is happening in our schools and encourage discussions that will bring about a positive change that embraces what Alithia teaches us: to live with love.”

“Alithia Ramirez Was an Artist reminds us why art is so powerful — and healing.” —Parents Magazine

“A book that embodies the light through the cracks in social injustice. Alithia Ramirez will paint the possibility of life without guns in schools in the heart of all readers. Uvalde will never be forgotten.” —F. Isabel Campoy, Member of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language, Award-Winning Author of Maybe Something Beautiful

“In this book, we can hear Alithia’s voice of love calling for us to be just as determined as she was at creating a world full of color, joy and peace, where children can be safe to dream the life they deserve. Viva Alithia!” —Yuyi Morales, Pura Belpre Medalist and Caldecott Honoree

