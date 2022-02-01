Bowker Now Offers DeepZen AI Technology to Make Audiobook Production Fast, Easy, and Affordable

Addition of DeepZen’s groundbreaking text-to-speech solution expands Bowker’s inventory of practical tools to help authors publish, promote, and distribute their works





CHATHAM, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowker is partnering with DeepZen to bring the London-based company’s innovative audiobook production service to the US author community. “DeepZen’s pioneering digital voice solution for audiobooks is exactly the type of practical resource we strive to provide to our customers,” said Bowker General Manager Beat Barblan. “We’re excited about the new opportunities this will provide authors – and we’re confident they will be amazed by the results.”

The service uses advanced technology to create a listening experience that is virtually indistinguishable from human speech. Developed specifically for audiobooks and long form content, it incorporates artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and next generation algorithms. As DeepZen founder Taylan Kamis stated, “DeepZen is a revolutionary new AI Text-to-Speech audiobook production service that will enable Bowker customers to transform manuscripts into audiobooks quickly and cost-effectively, without compromising on quality.”

Using the licensed voice replicas of skilled narrators and actors, the platform captures all of the elements of the human voice, adding rhythm, stress and intonation to written text to produce realistic speech patterns.

Experienced DeepZen audio editors control the full emotional spectrum in the voice output – creating a final product that faithfully replicates traditional narration.

The platform is designed to be easy to use, and no technical knowledge is required. Authors simply upload their manuscript, select a narrator, and DeepZen does the rest. “Unlike traditional audio production methods,” added Barblan, “their process avoids high-priced actors, equipment, and recording studios. DeepZen saves a significant amount of time and expense while maintaining the highest quality standards.” Learn more at MyIdentifiers.com.

ABOUT BOWKER

Bowker provides products and services that make books easier to create, discover, evaluate, and experience – connecting publishers, authors, and booksellers with readers. From essential identifiers like ISBNs and barcodes… to editing and copyright protection assistance… to marketing and publicity tools, Bowker offers a wide range of resources to help authors publish and promote their titles.

ABOUT DEEPZEN

DeepZen, a London-based AI company, was founded by Taylan Kamis in 2018. Since its founding, DeepZen has produced hundreds of audiobooks in multiple genres and languages and is constantly expanding its library of voices to new languages and accents. Audiobooks produced by DeepZen are accepted by major vendors worldwide.

