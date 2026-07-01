CooperDouglas Managing Partner Lily Mirhashemi Nominated for Best Female Executive of the Year

CooperDouglas proudly announces that Managing Partner and co-founder Lily Mirhashemi has been nominated for Best Female Executive of the Year , recognizing her leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and lasting impact on the executive search industry.

Since co-founding CooperDouglas, Mirhashemi has helped redefine executive recruiting by combining deep accounting and finance expertise with a relationship-first approach. Under her leadership, the firm has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking exceptional finance and accounting talent, serving everyone from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth startups.

Reflecting on the nomination, Mirhashemi shared: “Being nominated is an incredible honor. I hope our success at CooperDouglas inspires other women to bet on themselves, even when timing feels uncertain. Some of the most rewarding opportunities in my life came from having the confidence to pursue ambitious goals long before I had all the answers. Boldness paired with consistent hard work will make you stand out.”

Mirhashemi’s career began in public accounting after graduating magna cum laude with a degree in Accounting. She quickly discovered her passion for recruiting, becoming a top producer at a national recruiting firm within her first year. Today, she is known for identifying exceptional talent, building meaningful client partnerships, and helping companies create high-performing leadership teams.

Alongside Managing Partner Rolla Weed, Mirhashemi founded CooperDouglas on the belief that recruiting should be driven by trust, long-term relationships, and genuine partnership rather than transactions. Together, they have built a firm recognized for connecting organizations with leaders across finance, accounting, FP&A, tax, treasury, audit, and executive leadership roles.

The nomination celebrates not only Mirhashemi’s individual achievements but also CooperDouglas’ commitment to empowering businesses through strategic talent acquisition and fostering leadership that drives long-term success.

To learn more about CooperDouglas, visit their official website .

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SOURCE: Cooper Douglas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire