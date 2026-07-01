BN Strategic Metals Corporation Advances Black Hawk and Atolia Tungsten Projects Amid Strong Tungsten Market Fundamentals

Company advances district-scale development program in Southern California as domestic demand for critical minerals continues to strengthen.

BN Strategic Metals Corporation (the “Company”) announced continued advancement of its Black Hawk and Atolia Tungsten Projects, a district-scale critical minerals initiative located within one of North America’s most historically productive tungsten districts in Southern California.

The Company’s development activities come at a time when governments and industry are increasingly focused on securing reliable domestic supplies of tungsten-a strategic metal essential for defense systems, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and other high-performance industrial applications.

Growing Importance of Domestic Tungsten Production

Tungsten is recognized as one of the world’s most important critical minerals due to its exceptional hardness, extremely high melting point, and unique performance characteristics in demanding industrial applications. As global supply chains continue to evolve, governments and manufacturers are prioritizing secure sources of critical materials from stable jurisdictions.

Historically, global tungsten production and processing have been heavily concentrated in China. As a result, recent geopolitical developments, supply chain concerns, and government initiatives promoting domestic production and “friend-shoring” have accelerated interest in developing North American tungsten resources.

“Our objective is to help strengthen the domestic supply chain for one of the world’s most strategic critical minerals,” said Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer of BN Strategic Metals Corporation. “The Black Hawk and Atolia Projects represent an opportunity to develop significant tungsten resources in the United States using a disciplined, technically driven approach.”

The Company’s Atolia Tungsten Project encompasses two significant placer deposits:

Black Hawk Deposit, located near Red Mountain, California

Spud Patch Deposit, located approximately three miles south of Black Hawk near Atolia, California

Together, these projects represent a district-scale development opportunity designed to support future domestic tungsten production while leveraging shared infrastructure and operational efficiencies.

Project Development Progress

BN Strategic Metals is actively advancing multiple technical and operational workstreams across the project area, including:

Geological modeling and district-scale resource evaluation

Metallurgical testing and process optimization to enhance recovery and concentrate quality

Engineering studies supporting scalable project development

Environmental and permitting coordination with regulatory agencies

Evaluation of strategic financing, development, and potential offtake opportunities

Experienced Strategic Advisors

To support the Company’s long-term growth strategy, BN Strategic Metals has engaged the global law firm DLA Piper as legal counsel. The legal team advising the Company includes Stephen Wortley, Era Anagnosti, Oliver Wright, Mike Walsh, and Michael Fleischman, providing guidance on strategic legal and corporate matters.

District-Scale Development Strategy

The Company is pursuing an integrated development strategy that combines the Black Hawk and Atolia Projects within a unified district-scale framework. This approach is intended to maximize resource utilization, improve infrastructure efficiency, reduce development costs where practical, and provide flexibility for future production expansion.

Forward Strategy

BN Strategic Metals remains focused on advancing its tungsten assets through a disciplined development program emphasizing technical excellence, regulatory compliance, capital efficiency, and long-term scalability.

The Company currently anticipates completing a feasibility study for the Black Hawk and Spud Patch placer deposits during the first half of 2027, subject to technical progress, permitting, financing, and other customary development factors.

About BN Strategic Metals Corporation

BN Strategic Metals Corporation is a U.S.-based critical minerals development company focused on advancing the Black Hawk and Spud Patch placer deposits, which comprise the Atolia Tungsten Project in Southern California. The Company is committed to acquiring, developing, and advancing strategic metals assets that support North American industrial, energy, and national security supply chains.

Contact: Robert Binkele | 760-409-7117 | rbinkele@bnstrategicmetals.com

SOURCE: B&N Mining, Inc.

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