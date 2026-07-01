The Inaugural Michelin Guide New Zealand Reveals 1 Two Michelin Stars, 14 One Michelin Star And 35 Bib Gourmands

The inaugural MICHELIN Guide New Zealand 2026 has recognised 110 restaurants across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, celebrating exceptional quality, creativity and a strong sense of place.

After months of anonymous inspections, the MICHELIN Guide has awarded one restaurant in Queenstown, Essence, Two MICHELIN Stars. Fourteen restaurants have received One MICHELIN Star, 35 have been recognised with a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at great value, and a further 60 are included in the official MICHELIN Guide selection.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, said: “It is rare to award such a quantity of Stars in a country’s inaugural launch, New Zealand’s performance has been genuinely impressive. The destination presents more than a selection of outstanding restaurants; to our Inspectors, it revealed a contemporary culinary map shaped by unique terroir and a food culture in quiet harmony with nature.

From the four regions, every city across New Zealand presents a different side of the country’s food culture. Yet they all share one central theme: purity. It is seen in high-quality, seasonal local produce, fresh ingredients gifted by nature and guided by a culinary philosophy that honours their essence, allowing regional character to shine through. It is felt, too, in the sincere, down-to-earth hospitality found everywhere, from bustling cities to remote small towns.”

1 RESTAURANT AWARDED TWO MICHELIN STARS

Queenstown: Essence

14 RESTAURANTS RECEIVE ONE MICHELIN STAR

Auckland: Ahi., Mudbrick, Paris Butter, Tala, The Estate

Wellington: Jano Bistro, Logan Brown, Ortega

Christchurch: Inati, Tussock Hill

Queenstown: Amisfield, Kika, Rātā, Sherwood

35 RESTAURANTS AWARDED BIB GOURMAND

Apéro Food & Wine, Atelier, Bianca, Bistro Saine, Boda, Cazador, Gemmayze Street, Goat, Milenta, Osteria Uno, Parro, Pasta & Cuore,Tempero, 1154 Pastaria, Cicio Cacio, Hummingbird, Indian Alley, A’mano, Earl, Fire And Slice, Gatherings, Londo, Odeon, Roca, Soul Quarter, The Athens Yacht Club, The Monday Room, Aosta, Bombay Palace (Wānaka), Francesca, Muttonbird, Paloma Taqueria, Sundays, The Cow (Queenstown), and Treehouse.

60 RESTAURANTS INCLUDED IN THE MICHELIN GUIDE SELECTED

1947 Eatery, Ada, Advieh, Alma, Baduzzi, Bar Magda, Bossi, Cassia, East, Esther, Gilt, Hello Beasty, Jervois Steak House, Ki Māha, Kingi, Kol, Lillius, Metita, Morell, Mr Morris, One Tree Grill, Onslow, Origine, Otto, Ragtag, Rodd & Gunn The Lodge, Sails, The French Café, 50-50, Boulcott Street Bistro, Charley Noble, Damascus, Floriditas, Graze, Highwater, Kisa, Koji, Margot, Napoli, Ombra, Rita, Rosella, Shed 5, Bessie, Cellar Door, Hugo, Miro, Arc, Bianca by Giovi, Billy’s, Botswana Butchery, Jervois Steak House, Millhouse, Nest, Rodd & Gunn The Lodge, Soda, The Dining Room, The Woolshed, Toast & Oak, and True South Dining Room.

THREE MICHELIN GUIDE SPECIAL AWARDS

MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award: Chef Robert Fairs from London

MICHELIN Guide Service Award: Stina Persen from Graze

MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award: Matthew Aitchison, General Manager and Sommelier of The French Café

To download full selection, high resolution images and other assets, CLICK HERE .

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About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. (www.michelin.com).

Press Contact:

Michelin

Alongkorn Srichuen

T:+66 85 905 9632

E: alongkorn.srichuen@michelin.com

Special PR

Julianna Permitin

T: +64 27 937 8559

E : Julianna.permitin@special.group.co.nz

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SOURCE: Michelin

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire