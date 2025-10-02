Continuity of Care for Rural Pharmacies

Pairing Remote Services with Comprehensive Management Brings Full Benefit

For rural hospital pharmacies with limited staff and resources, maintaining continuity of care can feel out of reach. One step many take to achieve care continuity is to partner with a third party remote coverage pharmacy provider.

While leveraging remote support can help bridge gaps, particularly when it comes to nighttime pharmacy coverage, it may not be enough for some hospitalssome hospitals may need additional support.

PharmD on Demand’s Paired Solution

PharmD on Demand is a pharmacy management services firm that helps rural facilities not only meet their immediate needs, but advises them so they can thrive. Their management leadership teams ha s ve gained deep insights into what works best (and what does not) in rural pharmacy, and brings this expertise with them and strategically applies these findings to every client they serve.

Often, PharmD pairs their Remote Services with Comprehensive Pharmacy Management to help bring about the best results for their clients:

Remote Pharmacy Services offers 24/7 clinical support from hospital-trained pharmacists. These remote teams handle overnight order verification, medication reconciliation and data reporting – extending pharmacy coverage and ensuring after-hours safety and compliance.

Comprehensive Pharmacy Management from PharmD allows hospitals to offload day-to-day pharmacy management responsibilities to a team with deep operational experience in rural hospital pharmacies. This service includes training, as well as support and advisory services related to staffing, software and employee benefits.

“Each service works well independently. But when combined, they optimize the other and form a more powerful, integrated solution that helps bring continuity to both pharmacy operations and patient care,” says Jackson Dove, Vice President of Remote Services at PharmD.

Davey Legendre is Vice President of Pharmacy Management at PharmD, and agrees with Dove. One aspect of the relationship Legendre especially values is how Remote Services gains new knowledge working with a wide range of pharmacies, then shares these insights with his team.

“The Remote Team often become aware of things that can be done more efficiently. For instance, one hospital may structure a policy differently than others, and it works well. These insights not only benefit our team, but we are then able to apply them to all our clients,” says Legendre.

How Benefits Are Realized Every Day

Because all participants are part of a single, coordinated management system, PharmD’s rural pharmacy clients typically experience:

Cleaner handoffs and fewer misunderstandings between daytime and nighttime shifts

Better communication, since all teams work from a single set of protocols, documentation and expectations

Faster resolution of clinical questions due to direct, unrestricted communication between on-site and remote pharmacists

Ability to maintain patient expectations and continuity of care around the clock

More proactive handling of order issues

Better overall alignment, since everyone is trained on the same systems, held to the same performance goals and invested in the same outcomes

EMR Experience Further Reduces Burden

Another reason why rural pharmacies choose PharmD, explains Dove, is their deep experience across multiple EMR platforms, which can mean less of a burden now, as well as fewer problems later.

“Our Remote Team can take on projects outside of traditional order verification, such as new EMR builds, upgrades or documentation workflows,” says Dove. “This flexibility reduces the burden on onsite staff and helps avoid the costly rework that often results when technology changes are rushed or under-resourced.”

The remote team can draw on their experience and lessons learned from numerous EMR platforms to provide valuable feedback and additional training resources when building and implementing a new EMR.

Insights and Analytics Can Mean Cost Savings

Not to be understated, PharmD knows rural pharmacies must work hard to contain costs and find opportunities for savings whenever possible. PharmD’s paired services gives them the “big picture” of pharmacy operations including spending and cash flow. This, along with findings from the PharmD data analytics team, means PharmD can identify potential new avenues for savings and cost containment for the clients they serve.

“PharmD’s individual services all work well on their own,” says Legendre. “But there is a real synergy when they are used together. It allows us to offer full support, so the best care can be delivered 24/7 to the patient at the hospital.”

