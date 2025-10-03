Hamilton-based school urges students, patients, and communities to embrace critical thinking in osteopathy and beyond

The Canadian Academy of Osteopathy (CAO), Canada’s oldest and largest osteopathy school, is calling on students, patients, and healthcare advocates to recognize the importance of principles-based training in shaping the future of healthcare.

Founded in 2003 with just eight students around a single treatment table, CAO has grown into a nationally recognized leader in osteopathy education. Today, its campuses (Hamilton and Calgary) train more than 500 students each year, with a curriculum rooted in the foundational principles of osteopathy and reinforced by its proprietary Collective Mechanics™ model.

“Too often, healthcare education relies on teaching tricks and shortcuts,” says Robert Johnston, Principal of CAO. “Osteopathy was never meant to be that way. It’s about teaching people how to think critically, assess holistically, and treat responsibly.”

The Case for Raising Standards

The CAO’s approach is grounded in evidence and community need. According to the World Health Organization, demand for non-pharmaceutical, manual approaches to healthcare has grown steadily over the past decade, with manual therapy recognized as effective for a wide range of conditions. In Canada, osteopathy is increasingly sought by patients dealing with pain, musculoskeletal challenges, and regulation of broader systems such as respiratory and digestive health.

Yet without consistent educational standards, outcomes vary. CAO addresses this gap through rigorous audits as an OSTCAN-approved education provider. Graduates leave with a member diploma in Osteopathic Manipulative Science (MOMSC) and eligibility for professional membership in Osteopathy Canada (OSTCAN), ensuring credibility in practice and insurance recognition.

“Patients tell us the difference is immediate,” Johnston notes. “When you’re trained to see the mechanics clearly, the treatment becomes more precise, more effective, and more efficient.”

Community at the Core

The academy’s not-for-profit clinic is another example of education grounded in principles. Students log supervised hours by serving real patients, many of whom would not otherwise have access to care. Seniors, athletes, and young families are all treated within the clinic walls, reinforcing CAO’s belief that healthcare education should serve both students and the community.

“People should be free to pursue education and build a business that suits their lifestyle,” Johnston says. “But while they’re learning, they should also give back. That balance is essential.”

A Global Conversation

CAO’s influence now extends beyond Canada. Faculty lecture internationally and partner with organizations such as the Japanese Institute of Classico Osteopathy (JICO). Johnston’s books are used as teaching texts worldwide, underscoring the academy’s role in keeping osteopathy’s principles alive while preparing students for modern healthcare challenges.

The CAO is encouraging prospective students and members of the public to do more than observe these efforts-to participate in them.

For students: Ask not just where you can learn techniques, but where you can learn to think like an osteopath.

For patients: Seek practitioners trained in principles-based education who see the body as a whole, not just a set of symptoms.

For communities: Support clinics and educational models that provide accessible, drugless care while training the next generation of healthcare providers.

“Osteopathy has always been about principles first,” Johnston emphasizes. “Our job now is to carry those principles forward in a way that prepares students-and society-for the complexity of today’s world.”

About the Canadian Academy of Osteopathy

Founded in 2003 in Hamilton, Ontario, the Canadian Academy of Osteopathy (CAO) delivers comprehensive osteopathic education rooted in classical principles. With two campuses, two not-for-profit student clinics, international partnerships, and a proprietary Collective Mechanics™ model, CAO trains over 500 students annually to become world-class Osteopathic Manual Practitioners. Graduates earn a member diiploma in Osteopathic Manipulative Science and are eligible for membership in Osteopathy Canada (OSTCAN).

