Amy E. Dunn, Catastrophic Injury Trial Lawyer, Named to 2025 Texas Super Lawyers List for Second Consecutive Year

Amy E. Dunn, a catastrophic injury trial lawyer, has been selected to the prestigious 2025 Texas Super Lawyers list for the second consecutive year. This recognition places her among the top 5% of attorneys in Texas.

“I’m humbled to be included on the Texas Super Lawyers list for the second year in a row,” said Dunn. “For me, this peer-recognized distinction is simply a reminder of the immense trust my clients place in me. The real heroes are the survivors who’ve called me after 18-wheeler crashes, oilfield explosions, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death cases. They’ve trusted me with the worst day of their lives, and I never take that lightly.”

Turning Victories Into Results That Matter

What truly matters to Dunn are the statements from clients telling her a settlement is “life-changing money.” One client, a young father with a newborn, had no time to deal with the aftermath of a serious truck accident. Another client thought his “fender bender” wasn’t worth bothering her about-until she secured nearly half a million dollars for his injuries.

Dunn’s recent successes also demonstrate her commitment to turning legal victories into lasting change. After securing policy limits for a family whose loved one was killed by an oversized truck while legally crossing a crosswalk, Dunn joined the family in advocating for pedestrian safety improvements throughout Texas.

Dunn has secured multiple seven-figure and multi-million dollar settlements for clients facing catastrophic injuries, including complex trucking accidents, chemical plant explosions, oilfield accidents, and maritime injuries. Her track record demonstrates a consistent ability to maximize value even in the most challenging cases.

“I’ve seen firsthand how catastrophic injuries don’t just change the victim’s life-they change entire families,” Dunn explained. “My job is to ensure corporations and insurance companies don’t get away with minimizing that impact.”

A Strategic Advocate with Big-Firm Experience

After graduating from the University of Texas, Dunn earned her law degree in New York City and spent eight years as a corporate attorney representing Fortune 500 companies in complex litigation, leading teams on Wall Street banking matters.

In 2014, Dunn launched her own practice, switching sides to represent individuals rather than corporations. “She’s not one to be underestimated,” colleagues say. Clients describe her as “compassionate, intelligent, and reliable,” qualities she brings to every case whether it involves trucking accidents, 18-wheeler collisions, Jones Act maritime injuries, burn injuries, aviation accidents, products liability, or wrongful death claims.

Licensed in both Texas and New York, Dunn accepted the Of Counsel role at Kherkher Garcia in 2023, where the team has proudly maximized settlements and continues to accept cases from other lawyers and law firms seeking to add value to their complex catastrophic injury matters.

Recognition Built on Peer Respect and Results

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The rigorous selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area-resulting in a credible and comprehensive listing of exceptional attorneys.

Beyond the Courtroom

When she’s not fighting for her clients, Dunn pursues another ambitious goal: visiting all 63 U.S. national parks. She also enjoys practicing languages, including Spanish, photography, world travel, and a dedicated yoga practice.

“Life is about experiences and connections,” Dunn said. “Whether I’m exploring a national park or sitting with a client who’s facing the hardest chapter of their life, I bring the same curiosity and commitment to truly understanding what matters.”

Amy E. Dunn is a catastrophic injury trial lawyer licensed in Texas and New York, practicing Of Counsel with Kherkher Garcia since 2023. She represents victims of trucking accidents, chemical plant injuries, oilfield accidents, maritime injuries, aviation accidents, and other catastrophic events. She also accepts referrals from attorneys and law firms seeking to maximize value on complex catastrophic injury cases. For more information, visit www.amydunn.com or call (832) 785-8818.

