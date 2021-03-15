Consumer Enthusiasm for Wearable Devices Drives the Market to 28.4% Growth in 2020, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCTracker–Worldwide shipments of wearable devices reached 153.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20), a year-over-year increase of 27.2% according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker. Shipments for the full year grew 28.4% to 444.7 million units. While the holiday quarter was largely driven by new devices and lower prices, the broader trend for 2020 was the surge in consumer spending for electronics as disposable income was reallocated from leisure activities during the pandemic.

“While the shift in spending along with new products and typical seasonality were at play during the fourth quarter, the pandemic has also been good for the market as it has put health and fitness at the forefront of many consumers’ minds,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers. “In-home fitness programs are quickly becoming a crucial component of the wearables offering for many companies. Beyond that, the proliferation of health sensors such as skin temperature, ECG, and heart rate tracking are allowing users and health professionals to better understand the onset and tracking of diseases.”

However, growth has not been even across the wearables market as some companies and products were affected by the global semiconductor shortage. Most notably, wristbands declined 17.8% during the quarter and accounted for just 11.5% of all wearable devices shipped. Hearables* were the largest category of devices with 64.2% share of shipments, followed by watches with 24.1% share.

“2020 was the year that hearables became the must-have device,” said Ramon T. Llamas, research director for IDC’s Wearables Team. “Hearables provided a new degree of privacy, particularly during home quarantine but also while out in public. Meeting that demand was a long list of vendors with an equally long list of devices, spanning the range of feature sets and price points. Underpinning the hearables market was a constantly shifting competitive landscape, with companies slowly gaining a foothold in the market (Amazon and its Echo Buds and Frames), vendors introducing new form factors (Apple and AirPods Max), and new features making their way down the price curve, including automatic noise cancelling and voice assistant capability.”

4Q20 Company Highlights

Apple led the market once again with 36.2% share of 4Q20 shipments. Its Watch shipments rose 45.6% thanks to the appeal of three models with different price points (Series 6, Watch SE, Series 3). Hearables shipments also surged during the quarter although year-over-year growth slowed to 22%, down from 28% and 29% in the previous two quarters. The slowing growth reflect the huge amount of adoption that the market has seen in recent quarters.

Xiaomi ended the quarter in the second position, growing 5% year over year. However, the company’s shipments of its popular Mi Band lineup declined 18.3% during the supply-challenged quarter. Driving overall growth was the expansion of the hearables line, which grew 55.5% since last year and is largely focused on China and the rest of Asia/Pacific. Looking ahead, the company is well positioned to gain from Huawei’s declines as well as grow in EMEA thanks to its push in the smartphone industry.

Samsung held the third position with growth coming from its hearables business as the company shipped 8.8 million units across its various brands. Samsung’s low-cost wristbands also saw greater traction and were able to compete with the Chinese vendors in a few markets although overall volume for these devices was relatively low at 1.3 million units. Overall watch shipments declined to 2.9 million in 4Q20.

Huawei fell to fourth place in 4Q20 and continued to struggle with the sanctions imposed by the U.S. government. While its shipments within China grew 9.4% year over year, shipments declined in previously strong markets such as Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China), the Middle East and Africa, and Western Europe. The company has slowly started to move away from wristbands and towards watches as exhibited by the 18.2% growth in watch shipments and the 33.7% decline in wristbands. Watches also command a higher average selling price (ASP) and enabled the company to get closer to developers with its homegrown HarmonyOS, which is expected to tie in with smartwatches in the future.

BoAt rounded out the top five with 5.4 million units shipped in 4Q20. However, the company is solely operating in India and almost exclusively focuses on the hearables segment. As such, global expansion may prove challenging as the global wearables market remains dominated by multinational brands.

Top 5 Wearable Device Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2020 (shipments in millions) Company 4Q20



Shipments 4Q20 Market



Share 4Q19



Shipments 4Q19 Market



Share Year-Over-



Year Growth 1. Apple 55.6 36.2 % 43.7 36.2 % 27.2 % 2. Xiaomi 13.5 8.8 % 12.8 10.6 % 5.0 % 3. Samsung 13.0 8.5 % 10.8 9.0 % 20.5 % 4. Huawei 10.2 6.7 % 9.5 7.9 % 7.6 % 5. BoAt 5.4 3.5 % 0.9 0.8 % 470.1 % Others 55.8 36.4 % 42.9 35.6 % 30.0 % Total 153.5 100.0 % 120.7 100.0 % 27.2 % Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, March 2021

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide wearable device shipments by product type and average selling price (ASP) over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

Top 5 Wearable Device Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, 2020 (shipments in millions) Company 2020



Shipments 2020 Market



Share 2019



Shipments 2019 Market



Share Year-Over-



Year Growth Apple 151.4 34.1 % 111.5 32.2 % 35.9 % Xiaomi 50.7 11.4 % 41.7 12.0 % 21.7 % Huawei 43.5 9.8 % 28.9 8.3 % 50.7 % Samsung 40.0 9.0 % 31.4 9.1 % 27.3 % Fitbit 12.9 2.9 % 15.9 4.6 % -18.8 % Others 146.1 32.9 % 117.1 33.8 % 24.7 % Total 444.7 100.0 % 346.4 100.0 % 28.4 % Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, March 2021

* For an earworn device to be considered a hearable by IDC’s definition, it must offer functionality beyond audio, like a smart assistant, health and fitness tracking, or audio experience enhancement.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or [email protected].

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Ramon Llamas



[email protected]

508-935-4736

Jitesh Ubrani



[email protected]

416-873-0315

Michael Shirer



[email protected]

508-935-4200