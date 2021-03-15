Blueberry Pediatrics Launches to Give Parents a “Pediatrician in Their Pocket”

Blueberry Pediatrics’ app and home medical kit gives parents direct, on-demand pediatrician care, providing comfort and peace of mind

Blueberry Pediatrics, an app that offers unlimited, 24/7 virtual pediatrician services, today announces its official launch to give all parents peace of mind about their kids' health. Like having a "pediatrician in your pocket," Blueberry's affordable membership makes it easy for parents to get their children quality medical care without having to go into a doctor's office – no matter the issue.

For parents, especially new parents, questions about their kids’ health can be overwhelming, causing them to feel anxious and unsupported. Blueberry’s team of board-certified pediatricians are “always on call” to diagnose illnesses, prescribe medication and provide advice for any and all concerns parents might have — whether it’s about breastfeeding, sleep training or cuts and scrapes. Accessible in English and Spanish, Blueberry’s mission is to provide high-quality, personalized care for all families. Blueberry is currently available in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas and will be expanding to others soon.

Blueberry’s ability to provide great care is augmented by a special home medical kit that puts the power to access specific tests into parents’ hands. The kit includes a finger pulse oximeter, ear infection kit, and forehead thermometer — the same tools found in medical clinics, allowing doctors to diagnose common childhood ailments while a sick child stays home, saving time and hassle.

“As a doctor and a father myself, I know firsthand the anxiety that comes from caring for your sick child. There’s nothing more reassuring than having an expert to call for help, and that’s what our team provides,” said Jonathan Kahan, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Blueberry Pediatrics. “With the low cost of membership and the high value of care, we want parents to see us as a vital part of their medical solution, a subscription that every family should have to navigate their children’s health.”

How It Works

Become a Member: Once parents select their preferred membership type and create their children’s profile, a call will be scheduled with Blueberry’s Chief Pediatrician, Dr. Lyndsey Garbi, who will introduce the Blueberry pediatric team.

Diagnosis & Treatment: Whether it's a minor question about breastfeeding or sleep training, late-night illness, or, in rare cases, a serious enough situation to warrant an emergency room visit, Blueberry has you covered. A friendly, board-certified pediatrician will happily answer all and any questions, big and small, within 15 minutes, even in the middle of the night.

Medical Kit for Immediate Diagnoses: Using the home medical kit parents can send images and vitals with their request, so their pediatrician has the same diagnostic information they would get in an in-person exam.

Each family receives the care of a small team of pediatricians who follow up after every visit and take the time to get to know each family member and their history. All of Blueberry’s pediatricians are certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and have years of experience in clinical practice, specializing in areas such as dermatology, gastroenterology and childhood development.

“Using Blueberry’s home medical kit, we have better insight for diagnosis, and can speed up decisions about when to escalate treatment,” said Dr. Garbi. “And just as importantly, we are here for consultation no matter how mundane the issue. With Blueberry, parents can get answers to all of their common questions, from car seats and sleep issues to potty training, for any child in their family, via text message — relieving some of their stress and allowing them to focus on caring for their kids.”

For $18 per month, plus a one-time fee of $100 for the home medical kit, parents receive unlimited medical care for all of the children in their household, without any per-child or per-visit fees or copays. Blueberry is available on iOS, Android, and online and can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Blueberry Pediatrics

Blueberry Pediatrics’ app and online service provides parents 24/7 virtual access to a team of board-certified pediatricians. Blueberry’s unique home medical kit includes the same tools found in medical clinics, making it easy for doctors to quickly diagnose and treat most childhood illnesses through the app. Blueberry’s pediatricians are dedicated to providing immediate health care for children at one low cost, giving parents comfort and peace of mind. Blueberry service is accessible in English and Spanish. Visit BlueberryPediatrics.com to learn more.

