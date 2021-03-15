Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 9th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #Earnings–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the nominations for its Ninth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2020, as determined by the Company.

This year’s highly anticipated nominees include a mix of Pebby veterans and newcomers. Many hotels and resorts earned several nominations: Argonaut Hotel, Chaminade Resort & Spa and LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club lead the field with four nominations each while Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection and The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland are close behind with three nominations each. The impressive list of critically acclaimed nominees will surely produce one of the most unpredictable Pebby Awards ceremonies ever.

“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we successfully navigated through a difficult year thanks to our cast and crew,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “A big congratulations to our property teams who have been nominated for a prestigious Pebby Award.”

And the nominees are…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel in 2020, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adapting to the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Skamania Lodge

Southernmost Beach Resort

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Directing – For best overall leadership and comprehensive expense management in 2020.

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Vintage Portland

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Management Team for Hotel Spero and The Marker San Francisco

W Boston

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and/or neighborhood and help raise awareness for social justice and equity.

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Zena Washington DC

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Viceroy Washington DC

Best Live Action Short Film – For best “skeleton crew” management, honoring the temporarily suspended hotel with the most dedicated management team.

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

L’Auberge Del Mar

The Management Team for Argonaut Hotel and Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

The Management Team for Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel, Grafton on Sunset, Le Parc Suite Hotel and Montrose West Hollywood

The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Le Parc Suite Hotel

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Best Music (Original Score) – For outstanding implementation of new health protocols and creative operating practices in a COVID-19 world.

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Solamar Hotel

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Best Cinematography – For best implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water and waste to limit a hotel’s carbon footprint.

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Best Documentary – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

Argonaut Hotel

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

L’Auberge Del Mar

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall adoption of food and beverage concepts while adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols to keep customers and team members safe.

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Harborside Grill at Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

The View, a Treeside Restaurant at Chaminade Resort & Spa

Tidal at Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Urban Farmer Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Ninth Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, April 23, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM ET. Join us on Twitter @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby Winners are announced. Please also visit our web site at www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about our hotels and the well-regarded management teams leading them.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Contacts

Raymond D. Martz, Chief Financial Officer, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – (240) 507-1330