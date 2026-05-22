Confinaid Announced by Compuvi as Preventive Compliance Platform for the AI Era

Confinaid by Compuvi introduces a preventive compliance intelligence platform designed to stop legal and communication risks before they escalate.

The enterprise compliance industry is undergoing a structural transformation as organizations confront the operational risks introduced by AI accelerated communication. Compuvi, the LegalTech AI company behind Confinaid, announced the continued expansion of Confinaid, its preventive legal and compliance risk intelligence platform designed to help enterprises detect, review, and prevent communication related compliance risks before they escalate into legal, financial, or reputational incidents.

Traditional compliance infrastructure has historically relied on retrospective controls such as surveillance, archiving, and audits conducted after communications have already been sent. According to Compuvi, the rapid adoption of generative AI and accelerated workplace communication has exposed the limitations of reactive compliance models, particularly across highly regulated industries.

Confinaid was developed to move the compliance control point upstream, directly into the moment before outbound communications leave the organization.

A Shift Toward Preventive Compliance Infrastructure

Confinaid operates inline across enterprise email, chat, and document environments, classifying outbound communications against an organization’s own internal policy library in real time. Communications identified as potentially risky can be warned, routed to designated legal or compliance reviewers, or blocked before transmission.

The platform is designed to support organizations operating under increasingly complex regulatory environments, including GDPR, CCPA, MiFID II, HIPAA, antitrust obligations, and enterprise confidentiality requirements.

Unlike traditional data loss prevention and surveillance systems that focus primarily on post event analysis, Confinaid combines preventive AI classification, human review workflows, and audit ready evidence generation in a unified environment.

“For thirty years, the compliance industry has built its entire stack on a reactive premise: archive everything, surveil after the fact, audit later,” said Ataberk Ciftlikli, Founder and CEO of Compuvi. “The AI era doesn’t allow that anymore. The risk is created and shipped faster than any backward looking system can catch up to. The control point has to move upstream.”

Built Around the Moment Before Send

Compuvi describes the “moment before send” as the most critical and least protected control point inside modern enterprises. According to the company, many compliance failures originate from a single outbound message, confidential attachment, or unreviewed communication that leaves the organization before legal or compliance teams can intervene.

Confinaid evaluates outbound communications in real time and references specific organizational rules and policy citations for every classification decision. High risk cases can be escalated to customer designated legal or compliance reviewers through an integrated human in the loop review queue.

Every reviewer action is logged with timestamp, reviewer identity, and policy rationale, creating a defensible audit trail intended to support enterprise investigations, regulatory reviews, and internal governance processes.

“The most dangerous moment in any enterprise is the moment before ‘send,'” said Ciftlikli. “That’s where we live. Every multi million dollar compliance disaster traces back to one sentence, one attachment, one chat message that should have been caught at the source. Confinaid is the layer that catches it.”

Designed for Regulated Industries

Confinaid is designed for sectors where communication risk carries elevated legal and operational consequences. The platform supports organizations across financial services, healthcare, legal, telecom, energy, public sector, retail, FMCG, manufacturing, technology, and publicly listed companies.

Use cases include insider trading prevention, privileged communication protection, confidentiality management, personal data protection, intellectual property safeguards, and regulatory communication oversight.

The platform also includes a specialized “Dawn Raid” operational mode designed to support enterprises during periods of heightened regulatory scrutiny. The feature activates retention preservation workflows, heightened monitoring, and centralized evidence documentation intended to support internal legal and compliance response efforts.

Compuvi states that the platform follows a privacy by design architecture, including customer controlled data handling, role based access management, and deployment options that include private and on premises environments for highly sensitive use cases.

The company further confirmed that Confinaid is GDPR and CCPA compliant, while SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001 certification processes remain in progress.

Expanding the Compliance Technology Ecosystem

Compuvi was founded in 2025 by Ataberk Ciftlikli, a computer engineer from Istanbul Technical University. The company combines AI engineering expertise with enterprise legal, compliance, and security domain experience.

Since launch, Confinaid has been supported by NVIDIA Inception and Cloudflare for Startups, alongside broader accelerator and ecosystem participation. The company also collaborates with legal and compliance partners across the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and MENA markets.

According to Compuvi, the long term objective is to redefine compliance infrastructure from a reactive operational obligation into a measurable enterprise advantage.

“Compliance has always been treated as a cost of operating in a regulated world,” said Ciftlikli. “Our thesis is that within the next five years, preventive compliance becomes a competitive advantage. Companies that can prove what they prevented, not just what they archived, will move faster through regulated markets and adapt more effectively to AI era enforcement.”

About Confinaid

Confinaid is a preventive legal and compliance risk intelligence platform developed by Compuvi, a LegalTech AI company founded in 2025. The platform operates inline across enterprise communications and document workflows to help organizations detect, review, and prevent compliance risks before they escalate into legal, financial, or reputational incidents. Confinaid combines AI driven classification, human in the loop review, and audit ready evidence generation in a unified platform built for regulated industries. The company supports customer controlled deployments with privacy focused architecture and enterprise grade governance controls. More information is available at confinaid.com and compuvi.com . LinkedIn pages are available at Compuvi and Confinaid pages, Instagram at @compuvi.inc and @confinaid , and on X at @compuvi_inc . You can email directly to hello@confinaid.com .

Contact Information

Name: Ataberk Ciftlikli

Email: Send Email

Organization: Confinaid

Website: https://confinaid.com

SOURCE: Confinaid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire