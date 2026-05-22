Tessa Dairy Machinery Launches Certified Dairy Processing Equipment Line for Small and Mid-Scale Creameries Across North America

Tessa Dairy Machinery, a trusted manufacturer and supplier of professional dairy processing equipment, today announced the full availability of its certified dairy equipment lineup, purpose-built for small and mid-scale creameries operating across the United States and Canada. The lineup features three core machines a 3A-certified cream separator, a PMO-compliant batch pasteurizer, and a commercial-grade electric butter churn each designed to meet the rigorous regulatory, operational, and quality demands of modern dairy production.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the North American dairy industry. Consumer demand for locally sourced, farm-fresh, and artisan dairy products has grown significantly in recent years, creating both opportunity and operational pressure for small and mid-scale producers. Creameries across the country are actively seeking to modernize their facilities, achieve regulatory compliance, and scale production efficiently all without the capital burden associated with large industrial processing systems. Tessa Dairy Machinery addresses this need directly by offering professional-grade, regulation-compliant equipment that is accessible, practical, and built for long-term daily use.

“Dairy producers today are under pressure to balance compliance, efficiency, and product quality simultaneously,” said a spokesperson for Tessa Dairy Machinery. “Our goal is to provide reliable, regulation-compliant equipment that supports producers at every stage of growth from small farm operations just entering the market to expanding commercial creameries looking to increase capacity and diversify their product offerings. We want every producer we work with to have the tools they need to compete and grow with confidence.”

Certified Cream Separator for High-Volume, Hygienic Processing

At the heart of any efficient creamery operation is the ability to separate cream from whole milk consistently, quickly, and under the strictest hygiene conditions. Tessa Dairy Machinery’s cream separator is engineered to deliver exactly that, processing from 100 gallons equivalent to 350 liters of milk per hour in a fully certified, professional-grade environment.

Constructed entirely from commercial-grade 304 stainless steel, the separator is certified under the 3A Sanitary Standard and fully compliant with the U.S. Pasteurized Milk Ordinance and Canadian CSA requirements, making it suitable for Grade A milk production and export-ready dairy facilities across North America. Its advanced centrifugal separation technology delivers consistent, reliable results across multiple milk types, including cow, goat, and sheep milk, providing the versatility that modern creameries require.

The machine is available in both standard outlet and closed-type configurations. The closed-type design allows separated cream and skimmed milk to be pumped directly into the downstream processing line, eliminating open exposure and delivering a more controlled, hygienic workflow ideal for operations with high sanitation standards. Safety features including emergency stop functions and integrated safety locks ensure reliable and secure operation throughout every production cycle. Tool-free disassembly makes daily cleaning straightforward and time-efficient, keeping downtime to an absolute minimum.

Batch Pasteurizer Designed for Compliance, Versatility, and Operational Efficiency

Safe and regulation-compliant pasteurization is a non-negotiable requirement for every commercial dairy operation. Tessa Dairy Machinery’s batch pasteurizer also widely referred to as a vat pasteurizer or milk pasteurizer machine gives small and mid-sized producers a reliable, flexible, and fully standards-compliant solution for pasteurizing milk and producing a broad range of finished dairy products.

Available in capacities ranging from 50 gallons to 500 gallons, the batch pasteurizer is manufactured to meet PMO standards in the United States, CSA standards in Canada, and CE standards across Europe. Each unit is equipped with a 7.5-inch touchscreen control panel, digital product and water temperature sensors, a speed inverter for agitator control, and a fully stainless-steel control panel delivering the operational precision and process control that professional dairy environments demand.

A key distinguishing feature of Tessa’s batch pasteurizer is its dual-mode functionality. The same unit used for milk pasteurization can also be configured for fermentation, allowing cheese makers and yogurt producers to conduct both processes within a single, space-saving system. The widely adopted two-cover open-top configuration provides easy, unrestricted access for adding ingredients, checking product consistency, and removing curd during cheese production, making it an exceptionally practical and versatile choice for artisan producers. Closed-top configurations are also available for operations that require a more enclosed pasteurization or fermentation environment.

Two heating options are available to accommodate different facility setups. Built-in electrical heating elements provide a self-contained solution that requires no external infrastructure, while external hot-water boiler connectivity delivers faster heat-up times and superior energy efficiency for higher-volume operations. For producers in the United States requiring full Grade A milk compliance, Tessa supplies a complete PMO accessory package including the Anderson Dual Pen chart recorder, airspace sensor, product sensor, electrical airspace heating element, and leak detection valve.

Electric Butter Churn for Consistent Artisan Butter Production – Turn Cream Into Cash

Completing Tessa Dairy Machinery’s core processing lineup is its professional electric butter churn a compact, highly efficient butter-making machine designed for small dairies, artisan creameries, and farm-based producers seeking to add premium, value-added butter to their product portfolio.

Constructed from 100% food-grade stainless steel and compliant with PMO standards, the electric butter churn delivers consistent, high-quality artisan butter with every batch. The machine operates through a precise, multi-step process loading pasteurized cream, controlled churning and fat separation, optional butter washing for enhanced purity and flavor, and final kneading to achieve a smooth, uniform texture producing finished butter that is ready for molding, packaging, or direct retail sale.

Variable speed control allows operators to fine-tune churning speed and customize the final butter texture, from soft and creamy to firmer, more traditional styles, giving producers the flexibility to meet different market and customer preferences. Available in three capacity models the BC-4 at 4 gallons, BC-8 at 8 gallons, and BC-10 at 12 gallons of cream per batch the churn fits a wide range of production volumes while maintaining a compact, space-saving footprint suitable for most creamery layouts. All models carry a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty.

An Integrated Dairy Processing Solution Backed by Expert Support

Together, Tessa Dairy Machinery’s cream separator, batch pasteurizer, and electric butter churn form a complete, cohesive dairy processing workflow enabling producers to move from raw milk to finished, market-ready dairy products within a single, regulation-compliant operational system. Each machine is designed to integrate seamlessly with the others, supporting an efficient production flow that minimizes handling, reduces waste, and maintains the highest possible hygiene standards throughout.

Every equipment purchase is supported by Tessa Dairy Machinery’s full installation service, available both remotely and on-site, along with comprehensive operator training, technical guidance, and ongoing customer support from dedicated East Coast and West Coast sales teams. Financing options are available for qualifying buyers, making professional-grade dairy equipment accessible to producers at every stage of business development.

About Tessa Dairy Machinery

Tessa Dairy Machinery is a manufacturer and supplier of professional dairy processing equipment for small and mid-scale creameries, farmstead dairies, artisan producers, and commercial dairy operations across North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of certified stainless steel dairy processing systems including cream separators, batch pasteurizers, butter churns, milk bottle fillers, HTST pasteurizers, cup filling machines, and pouch FFS machines all designed to meet industry standards and support efficient, compliant, and profitable dairy production.

Media Contact

Business Name: Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc.

Full Address: 1415 S. Arville Street, Suite 104

Website: https://www.tessadm.com/

City: Las Vegas

State / Province: Nevada

Country: United States

Postal Code/Zip Code: 89102

Contact Person: Alon Nisenblat

Email Address: Sales@tessadm.com

Contact info: East Coast: (347) 322-0443 West Coast: (213) 210-4079

SOURCE: Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc.

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