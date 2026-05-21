Cytta Air and InMapz Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Cytta Air Corp. and InMapz Inc. today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Cooperation Agreement establishing a framework to evaluate potential integration pathways between Cytta Air Corp.’s real-time operational technologies and InMapz’s advanced indoor mapping, digital twin, and facility protection platform technologies.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between Cytta Air Corp.’s IGAN™ / CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES technologies and InMapz’s indoor mapping, digital twin, and InMapz Protector platform technologies. The companies intend to evaluate technical alignment, integration planning, potential pilot and demonstration deployments, and future commercial opportunities across public safety, school protection, emergency response, and critical infrastructure markets. Any pilot deployment, commercial use, licensing arrangement, private-label arrangement, or broader strategic transaction would be subject to mutually agreed statements of work or definitive agreements.

InMapz is focused on advanced mapping and digital twin technologies designed to enhance situational awareness, facility intelligence, operational coordination, and emergency response workflows. Through its mapping and protection platforms, InMapz provides tools intended to support schools, public safety agencies, enterprises, and facility operators with real-time visual operational environments and facility-based coordination capabilities.

The collaboration is expected to focus on:

Evaluating integration pathways between IGAN ™ operational collaboration technologies and InMapz mapping and digital twin systems

Assessing facility intelligence and real-time situational awareness workflows

Planning potential pilot and demonstration deployments for schools, public safety agencies, and critical infrastructure environments, subject to mutually agreed SOWs

Exploring joint operational use cases involving incident coordination, facility monitoring, emergency response, and school safety coordination

Evaluating potential future commercial arrangements, including licensing, private-label commercialization, and broader strategic opportunities, subject to definitive agreements

“This collaboration is intended to explore how real-time operational coordination and advanced facility mapping technologies can be brought together in a unified operational environment,” said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Air Corp. “We believe the combination of interactive digital environments, operational collaboration tools, and real-time situational awareness can provide meaningful capabilities for schools, public safety organizations, and other mission-critical environments.”

Cytta Air Corp. continues to expand its ecosystem of operational technologies focused on resilient communications, unmanned systems, real-time collaboration, connected operational infrastructure, and community safety technologies designed for defense, public safety, emergency response, school protection, and industrial applications.

No financial terms were disclosed.

About InMapz Inc.

InMapz Inc. is a technology company focused on advanced indoor mapping, digital twin, and operational visualization technologies designed to improve facility intelligence, situational awareness, and emergency response coordination across schools, enterprises, public safety, and critical infrastructure environments.

About Cytta Air Corp.

Cytta Air Corp. is an American-built technology and manufacturing platform combining advanced drone systems, resilient communications, proprietary antenna technologies, and the IGAN™ real-time streaming and collaboration platform into a single integrated ecosystem. The company focuses on scalable unmanned and robotic systems designed for contested, GPS-degraded, and mission-critical operational environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the partnership, strategic objectives, future growth opportunities, product development, commercialization efforts, operational capabilities, market expansion, customer adoption, expected deployments, and future financial or business performance. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties to successfully execute the partnership objectives, finalize definitive agreements, integrate technologies or operations, obtain customer adoption, secure financing, manage supply chain and manufacturing challenges, comply with regulatory requirements, respond to competitive pressures, and adapt to changing market and economic conditions.

There can be no assurance that the partnership will result in commercial agreements, revenue generation, operational deployment, or long-term strategic success. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cytta Air Corp.

Direct: +1 415-301-6644

Website: https://cyttaair.com/

Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire