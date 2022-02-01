CommScope Demonstrates its DOCSIS 4.0 Modem Interoperability at CableLabs on All 4 Major CMTS Centralized & Distributed Access Architectures

CommScope Architectures successfully interoperated with five DOCSIS 4.0 modem vendors with the Integrated Converged Cable Access Platform (I-CCAP), Remote PHY with Virtual CCAP Core (vCore / vCMTS), Remote PHY with Physical CCAP Core, and Remote MACPHY

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOCSIS40—CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today that all four of its major DOCSIS® Access Architectures have successfully demonstrated interoperability with five DOCSIS 4.0 modem vendors. All four architectures, which are out of CommScope’s Access Network Solutions segment, proved interoperability during two inaugural Interop Labs DOCSIS 4.0 Technology events hosted by CableLabs and its subsidiary, Kyrio, during the weeks of July 17 and August 14, 2023. The primary goal of this interoperability event was to test whether new DOCSIS 4.0 modems, that utilize longer certificates for encryption per the DOCSIS standard, would register and properly provide high-speed data service on Cable Modem Termination Systems (CMTSs) that only support up to DOCSIS 3.1 technology. A secondary goal of the event was to determine if DOCSIS 3.1-capable CMTSs demonstrate higher downstream speeds with DOCSIS 4.0 modems over what can be achieved only with DOCSIS 3.1 modems. Such a configuration is a hybrid DOCSIS 3.1/4.0 which begins to harness the improved capabilities provided in the DOCSIS 4.0 technology.





CommScope demonstrated interoperability in the hybrid DOCSIS 3.1/4.0 configuration across all four major DOCSIS 3.1 architectures: I-CCAP, Remote PHY with vCore / vCMTS, Remote PHY with a physical CCAP Core, and Remote MACPHY. CommScope was able to achieve this with a combination of products, including its industry-leading E6000® Converged Edge Router (CER), which can be deployed as an I-CCAP, a CCAP Core for Remote PHY (eCore operation), or as hybrid I-CCAP/eCore, meaning both architectures in the same chassis. CommScope also utilized its highly flexible RD2322 RxD device, which can operate as either a Remote PHY Device or Remote MACPHY Device with a field-deployable software upgrade. In addition, CommScope introduced its vCore Virtual CMTS (vCMTS) product, which achieved speeds of approximately 8.7 Gbps downstream and 1.4-1.5 Gbps upstream.

CommScope has demonstrated how operators can leverage CommScope products to navigate the path to 10G with any architecture that is the best fit for their current requirements, along with the flexibility to change course if needed. The demonstrated interoperability is notable as it highlights CommScope’s ability to leverage its robust, feature-rich, and field-hardened DOCSIS Media Access Control (MAC) and application software across all four major DOCSIS 3.1 access architectures with a similar feature set and capability. Operators who have already deployed any of these architectures can take advantage of these advanced capabilities through a surgical application of DOCSIS 4.0 modems, for subscribers who order the highest tiers of service, without the need to upgrade the entire network. CommScope estimates the DOCSIS 3.1/4.0 hybrid configuration can be utilized to offer up to an 8 Gbps downstream service tier; this offers a cost-effective bridge for operators to provide higher speed services ahead of fully deploying DOCSIS 4.0 technology.

In a blog post, Doug Jones, Principal Architect with CableLabs, noted “The DOCSIS systems we investigated passed high-speed traffic. Very high speed, as in gigabits-per-second downstream and upstream. For me, a long-time DOCSIS expert who still remembers dial-up speed, DOCSIS 1.0 speeds and everything since, it really was quite amazing to witness the speeds that DOCSIS 4.0 technology makes possible. This included DOCSIS 3.1 CMTSs augmented with additional channels to support DOCSIS 4.0 modems.”

“CommScope is proud to have demonstrated DOCSIS 4.0 modem interoperability with all of the major DOCSIS 3.1 CMTS architectures, both centralized and distributed,” noted Guy Sucharczuk, SVP and president, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “Demonstrating the highest industry speeds with our vCore / vCMTS solution with DOCSIS 4.0 modems was especially notable. This is a significant step forward for CommScope and the industry, and it is a showcase for how CommScope is equipping the world’s leading operators for the 10G future.”

Visit CommScope’s innovative experts to learn more about these solutions and the Path to 10G broadband at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023, Booth #773, from October 16-19 in Denver, CO. For more information on CommScope ANS solutions, please visit the CommScope website.

