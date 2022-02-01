Streaming Video Technology Alliance at IBC: SVTA Highlighted in Two Technical Documents Accepted for Publication and SVTA Immersive Video Study Group to Present Findings from POC Study

SVTA University Adds CMCD Course

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, will be onsite at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam, September 15-18, 2023. Two technical documents highlighting the SVTA’s work were accepted by IBC for publication. In addition, the co-chair of the SVTA’s Immersive Video Study Group will present the findings from one of those papers, a proof-of-concept study.





“We are thrilled to be a part of IBC 2023 — it plays a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of our industry, serving as an important platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and showcasing the latest advancements,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “I look forward to connecting with valued SVTA members, potential new members, and engaging in meaningful discussions about all topics related to streaming tech.”

SVTA Immersive Video Study Group Co-chair to Present Proof-of-concept Study Findings at IBC

Sanjay Mishra, Associate Fellow, Network Design at Verizon and co-chair of the SVTA Immersive Video Study Group, will present, along with two other speakers, at the session: “Recent advances in immersive and volumetric media.” Mishra’s presentation will be based on an SVTA-authored paper, “Optimizing the Virtual Reality Experience Using a 360° View of Client and Network Data,” that was accepted by IBC for publication. The session will cover highlights from the proof-of-concept study describing how network conditions such as jitter, lag, and congestion are correlated with user experience data in order to guide the development of customized congestion control logic.

More details about the IBC session can be found here: https://show.ibc.org/ibc2023-technical-papers-programme/recent-advances-immersive-volumetric-media

Technical Document Highlighting CDN Switching Project in SVTA Accepted for Publication at IBC

The Brightcove-authored document, “Implementing HLS / Dash Content Steering at Scale” was also accepted for publication at IBC. The paper explores Content Steering technology, explaining how it works and its benefits for practical applications. It also discusses the challenges associated with the design and deployment of this technology at scale and how these challenges are all addressable by design, turning HLS/DASH Content Steering servers into stateless functions deployable by advanced CDNs or edge platforms. The SVTA CDN Switching Project is part of the document, which includes a preview of the Content Steering at Edge project page in the SVTA GitHub.

More information about this project can be found here: https://www.svta.org/project/architectures-for-multi-cdn-switching/

Join the SVTA and Member Company NPAW at IBC for Happy Hour

If you’re attending IBC this week, come join the SVTA and Member Company NPAW for drinks and tapas. The happy hour will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4:30 to 6 pm local time at stand G56 in Hall 5.

SVTA University Adds New CMCD Course

Building on one of the core missions of the SVTA — industry education— SVTA University (SVTAU) was launched earlier this year. It offers courses developed by a wide range of instructors with real-world experience. A new course was recently added to the University curriculum: CMCD 101. This course, developed by SVTA member company Qualabs, provides students with an understanding of the CMCD specification and hands-on examples to implement within a video player (using hls.js as the primary example), collect, and analyze the resulting data.

“We’re very proud to present this course to the community in conjunction with the SVTA University,” said Juan Pablo Saibene, Founder and CEO of Qualabs. “Sharing and spreading knowledge is at the core of both our organizations. This is just the first of many courses we hope to provide the SVTA as we continue to collaborate on education for those who are building the future of mediatech.”

The course will be open for registration on October 1, 2023. Like all SVTAU courses, all students are welcome, regardless of SVTA membership. Interested students can provide their email address to be notified when registration opens: https://university.svta.org/course-notifications-and-university-updates/

SVTA Creates Document Numbering System for All Publications

Recognizing the need for easily attributed and referenced documents, the SVTA has created a numbering schema for all its publications and has applied them to existing documents available from svta.org:

SVTA1XXX: Whitepapers and Tech Briefs

SVTA2XXX: Technical Specifications

SVTA3XXX: Liaison Documents

SVTA5XXX: Best Practices

SVTA6XXX: Software Code Projects (Including APIs)

“This new numbering system is another step in the maturity of the SVTA,” shared Thibeault. “We believe this will help people better reference our documents in their publications or discussions while providing an overall organization schema to better categorize and classify documents developed in our Working Groups.”

Q3/Q4 Member Meeting to Take Place in Prague

The Alliance’s third and final member meeting of the year is scheduled for November 1-2, 2023, in Prague the week prior to IETF’s Prague meeting. The meeting will be held just around the corner from the Wenceslas Square in the heart of the city’s center.

For more information and to register for this members-only event: https://www.svta.org/meeting/q3-q4-2023-prague-czech-republic-november-1st-and-2nd/

Members of the SVTA include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, allt, Amazon, America’s Boating Channel, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Cadami, CBC, CDN77, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Edgio, Eluvio, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IdeaNova Technologies, Infuse Video, INKA Entworks,Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, ITV, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Mediastream, Microsoft, Mux, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Paramount, picoNETS, Qualabs, Qwilt, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, swXtch.io, Synamedia, System73,Telefonica, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, Viasat Inc., Vionlabs, , Western Digital Corp., and Wowza.

The SVTA also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 90 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org

