Insight Tech Journal Taps Artificial and Virtual Realities for Real-World Business Needs

Insight’s quarterly magazine explores how developing augmented experiences via advances in AI, generative AI and metaverse turn small steps into big gains

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, reveals in the fall 2023 edition of Tech Journal the practical yet powerful use cases for emerging technology like artificial intelligence, generative AI and augmented reality.

“Most enterprises have only just begun to tap the rewards of converging real-world needs with artificial and virtual realities,” said Rachel Howard, Tech Journal editor-in-chief and Insight director of global brand and communications. “But what if you could refine the impact of marginal gains? What if you serviced customers 1 percent faster? What if you made your cybersecurity 1 percent stronger? What if you made your employee onboarding experience 1 percent smoother? Cost-conscious business leaders may hesitate to put too much stock in what may appear as fantastical tech. In reality, solutions like generative AI and metaverse can drive substantial time and cost-savings.”

The new Tech Journal, published this week, puts the theory of emerging tech into practice in these articles:

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, C-level business leaders, business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in the modern workplace, modern applications, modern infrastructure, the intelligent edge, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Tech Journal can be read at insight.com/techjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

