commercetools Launches Commerce MCP and AI Hub to Make Enterprise Commerce Agent-Ready

New AI-native capabilities make composable commerce systems inherently connected and actionable for AI agents powering next generation customer experiences

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today at Elevate – The Global Commerce Summit™ , commercetools announced two powerful innovations that bring AI into real-world enterprise commerce operations — no replatforming, no new purchases required. With the launch of the Commerce MCP and AI Hub, enterprises can activate AI across their existing infrastructure, delivering on the long-promised vision of future-ready commerce. The Commerce MCP helps transform enterprise commerce environments into agent-ready ecosystems by making backend services securely and easily accessible to AI agents. The AI Hub seamlessly connects commercetools to leading AI models, enabling intelligent automation across systems, APIs, and workflows.

Announced during commercetools Founder Dirk Hoerig and Chief Product Officer Shiri Mosenzon Erez’s keynote, the Commerce MCP and AI Hub address one of the core challenges in AI adoption: most enterprise systems are not structured in a way that AI agents can reliably interpret or act on. commercetools’ new offerings provide a dependable, easy-to-use, composable way to change that.

“With AI agents moving from experimentation to execution, the next competitive advantage lies in how fast and securely your business can adopt this new technology,” said Hoerig. “The Commerce MCP provides enterprises with the infrastructure to operationalize AI and transform shopping journeys, improving conversion. Whether it’s guiding a shopper to the right product or enabling support agents with real-time answers, it turns AI from experimental to actionable.

About the Commerce MCP

Building on the emerging Model Context Protocol (MCP), the Commerce MCP enables enterprises to access capabilities of commercetools –– such as product catalogs, carts, pricing, promotions, and orders –– in an agentic AI accessible format.

This makes agent execution dynamic, stateless, and composable, aligning with how modern composable commerce infrastructure is designed to operate. The Commerce MCP supports integration with leading agent development frameworks, including OpenAI’s Agent SDK, Vercel’s AI SDK, Langchain, and CrewAI.

Use cases currently in development by commercetools and commercetools’ ecosystem include:

Personalized product discovery and recommendations

Cart creation and checkout orchestration

Customer service flows powered by real-time data

Internal agents for developer productivity and operational workflows

Catalog data enrichment

“Enterprise systems weren’t designed to interface with agents, and bolting AI onto legacy workflows creates friction,” said Mosenzon Erez. “The Commerce MCP eliminates that gap for commercetools customers. Our platform was built for versatility, and as we enter the agentic era, we’re adopting the latest standards to help our customers extend their composable commerce into the agentic future without adding complexity.”

About the AI Hub

The AI Hub makes it easy for enterprises to activate AI-powered commerce across any channel. With plug-and-play integrations to leading AI platforms, it allows for fast deployment of agent-driven experiences without the need to re-architect.

Brands benefit from commercetools’ growing world-class ecosystem, allowing them to stay ahead as new LLMs and agent frameworks emerge. Whether it’s voice, chat, or embedded agents, the AI Hub helps businesses scale intelligently, securely, and consistently.

“The AI Hub allows you to select from a wide array of agents, for example, brands can quickly plug their buy button into conversational shopping agents, enabling checkout to happen earlier in the journey, without the need for extra clicks or navigation. It’s a faster, more personalized path to purchase,” said Hoerig.

Early access and availability

Select commercetools customers and partners are already using the Commerce MCP and AI Hub to rapidly deliver AI-native applications – reducing development overhead, eliminating custom connectors, and accelerating time to value.

Both offerings are currently in early access, with broader availability planned in the second half of 2025. To learn more about the announcements made at Elevate – The Global Commerce Summit™, please visit commercetools.com .

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading enterprise commerce platform built to power innovation and versatility for the world’s leading brands. Our composable, cloud-native technology provides the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce experiences across any channel, at any scale — whether in stores, on social media, through connected devices, or in augmented reality. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and quickly launch new channels to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercetools-launches-commerce-mcp-and-ai-hub-to-make-enterprise-commerce-agent-ready-302461451.html

SOURCE commercetools