CHA EUN-WOO’s First-Ever AMAZE VR Concert “MEMORIES” Launches Global Cinema Tour on June 18

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The K-pop and K-drama sensation brings fans closer than ever in a groundbreaking interactive VR experience—screening in 21 cities worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, Korea, Japan, and more—where fans can step into a “choose your own adventure”-style journey, building a relationship with the global icon in a deeply personal, immersive way.

Global pop icon and actor CHA EUN-WOO is set to make history this summer with the launch of his first-ever virtual reality concert, CHA EUN-WOO VR CONCERT : MEMORIES. The immersive theatrical experience will debut this June in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Mexico, with additional cities across Asia joining throughout the summer.

Best known as a member of the K-pop group ASTRO and for leading roles in hit dramas like Island and Wonderful World, CHA EUN-WOO has earned a devoted global fanbase with his charm, talent, and versatility. With MEMORIES, he embarks on a new chapter—merging music, acting, and cutting-edge technology to offer fans an unprecedented level of intimacy.

Set within a romantic fantasy narrative, CHA EUN-WOO VR CONCERT : MEMORIES invites viewers on an emotional journey filled with love, heartbreak, and connection. But this isn’t just a concert—it’s an interactive experience where the viewer plays the lead, making choices that shape the outcome of the story. Every viewing is uniquely personal, with different visuals, moods, and scenes based on the viewer’s decisions.

This global VR concert is made possible by AMAZE, the immersive technology company behind the project. Filmed in ultra-high-definition 12K live-action and enhanced with AI-driven video processing and Unreal Engine-powered VFX, the result is an experience that feels unbelievably vivid—as if CHA EUN-WOO is right in front of you.

The official poster and teaser video, released alongside today’s announcement, hint at the concert’s emotional tone and cinematic style. The tagline—”I’ll leave our ending up to you”—captures the spirit of the concert: a romantic story co-created between the artist and fan.

Since debuting with ASTRO in 2016, CHA EUN-WOO has become one of the most recognized faces in Korean entertainment, balancing a successful music career with acclaimed acting roles and global brand endorsements. His influence now spans continents—and this VR concert marks his boldest step yet on the world stage.

With this release, AMAZE continues to lead the next wave of music experiences by partnering with top-tier global artists to reimagine what’s possible through VR. More international cities and artist collaborations will be announced in the coming months.

About AMAZE:

AMAZE is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Seoul, AMAZE creates experiences with renowned, bold artists. AMAZE VR Concerts provides crystal clear visuals and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage using proprietary AI modules and an Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AMAZE creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans and distributed through movie theaters and in the ‘AmazeVR Concerts’ app available on Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro. For more information, visit amazevr.com.

