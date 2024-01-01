Comcast Introduces Nation’s First Ultra-Low Lag Xfinity Internet Experience With Meta, NVIDIA, and Valve

Rolling Out Pioneering Open Standard, Low Latency Tech that Provides Xfinity Customers with More Responsive Gaming, Video Chatting and Virtual Reality Experiences

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast is introducing the first customers in the world to a pioneering new, ultra-low lag connectivity experience when they use interactive applications like gaming, videoconferencing, and virtual reality. With the launch, Xfinity Internet latency will be dramatically reduced to faster than the blink of an eye, currently when using FaceTime on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, apps on Meta’s mixed reality headsets that will support this technology, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, many games on Valve’s Steam games platform, and in the future on other applications that choose to leverage this open standard technology.









“ Our connectivity is the key to unlocking a world of entertainment, sports, news and information and we’re constantly pushing the limits of network innovation to create an experience that exceeds the expanding demands of our customers,” said Emily Waldorf, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms. “ Modern applications are real-time and interactive and require more than just fast speeds. Xfinity Internet’s lower lag times will be a differentiator for Comcast.”

With low-lag Internet, Xfinity is once again breaking new ground on technology that will help to ensure its customers can take advantage of everything the Internet has to offer today and into the future. Latency-sensitive applications will experience less delay, and a smoother, more responsive end-to-end online experience compared to other options like 5G home Internet, where the network gets bogged down and the connection deteriorates when a lot of people are online.

Initially, customers will see the benefits of the new technology firsthand when they use FaceTime on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, apps on Meta’s mixed reality headsets that will support this technology, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, or many games on Valve’s Steam games platform. Comcast’s low-lag experience will expand to any additional content and application providers who choose to leverage the new open standard technology for their own products. When fully deployed it will be available to all Xfinity Internet customers.

Comcast has been testing low latency technology with its user groups for the past year and those tests have met or even exceeded expectations. The initial rollout began and will expand to cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Philadelphia, Rockville (Maryland) and San Francisco, deploying in more locations across the country rapidly over the next few months. Low-lag Internet is made possible by Comcast’s state-of-the-art network, which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to more than 63 million homes and businesses across the country.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

