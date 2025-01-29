Metavista3D Discusses Application of Artificial Intelligence to Transform Immersive 3D Viewing

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 29, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is leading the way in the evolution of immersive 3D viewing experiences through its groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhanced 3D display technology. This innovative solution is set to transform how users engage with spatial reality and 3D content across industries, including the Metaverse, gaming, healthcare, automotive, and more.

A Game-Changer for the Metaverse Market

Metavista3D’s AI-powered display technology represents a monumental leap forward in the immersive viewing experience. The current market options for Metaverse access are primarily through head-mounted displays (HMDs) or traditional 2D screens. While HMDs have made some headway, they are not universally embraced due to comfort and adoption barriers. Metavista3D’s technology offers a compelling alternative: a glasses-free 3D display that creates an unparalleled, immersive experience without the need for specialized headgear or eyewear.

Evolution Beyond 2D

As digital engagement continues to center on 2D devices – phones, laptops, and TVs – the natural next step is to transition to spatial reality, where content exists in true three-dimensional space. Metavista3D’s AI-enhanced 3D technology is poised to not only redefine the Metaverse but also accelerate the development of virtual reality (VR) and other immersive technologies.

The Company’s patented AI system dynamically adjusts the stereo base to eliminate blurriness, ensuring high-definition clarity and superior depth perception. By generating thousands of real-time perspectives, this AI-driven approach makes Metavista3D’s display technology an ideal solution for industries ranging from medical imaging to gaming, automotive, military, and consumer electronics.

Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry

One of the most promising applications of Metavista3D’s technology is in the automotive sector. The Company’s solution supports the integration of glass-free 3D displays into car dashboards and rearview camera systems, paving the way for enhanced driver experiences and safety features. Additionally, Metavista3D is finalizing a prototype for a 3D E-mirror system that utilizes a stereo camera to offer a superior alternative to traditional mirrors.

Notably, current regulations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States restrict the use of E-mirrors due to the lack of suitable display technologies. Metavista3D’s advanced AI system solves this issue by offering a specialized image display that meets NHTSA’s stringent requirements.

A Legacy of Innovation

Metavista3D’s success is built on over a decade of research and development, led by Chief Technology Officer Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske. A mathematics and computer science graduate from Hamburg, Germany, Dr. Naske earned his Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence in 1984. His pioneering work in AI-powered spatial display technology forms the foundation of Metavista3D’s competitive advantage.

The Company acquired the Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, which is at the heart of their AI-powered displays. This cutting-edge solution intelligently generates only the pixels necessary for each perspective, dramatically reducing memory usage and improving performance.

Award-Winning Technology

Metavista3D’s innovation has not gone unnoticed. The Company has received prestigious accolades including the Korean Displays Society Award, the Auggie Award in Singapore, and the Best in Show award at the SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium & Exhibition. These honors validate Metavista3D’s position as an industry leader with cutting-edge AI solutions that are transforming 3D display technology.

Industry Recognition

“We’ve seen a lot of advancements in 3D display technology, but nothing compares to what Metavista3D has achieved,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. “Their AI-powered display technology is a true game-changer and has overcome all of the limitations associated with traditional 3D systems.”

As Metavista3D continues to lead the charge in AI-enhanced immersive experiences, it is poised to redefine how the world interacts with 3D content, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital media.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

