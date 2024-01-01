VRAL Games Doubles Down on Expansion With Investment in PolarityOne, Studio Behind Sci-Fi Shooter “EXOSHOCK”

VRAL Games acquires 30% of the studio as it signals aggressive growth strategy in 2025

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VRAL Games, a Miami-based gaming technology company and innovator in Mixed Reality, today acquired a 30 percent stake of PolarityOne, a Seattle-based game studio developing the genre-redefining sci-fi VR shooter EXOSHOCK. This strategic investment showcases the continued momentum of VRAL Games as a leading VR game investor and publisher with its commitment to delivering more immersive, fun, and innovative experiences for players across every genre. PolarityOne will continue to operate independently, with VRAL Games maintaining publishing support.









“We believe PolarityOne is among the most promising emerging studios in the world, leading the charge in VR game development,” said Rodolfo Saccoman, co-founder and CEO of VRAL Games. “Through our early days working together on EXOSHOCK, it was clear the studio’s founders were aligned with us on our mission of pushing boundaries in VR experiences, so it was a natural fit to enter into a deeper partnership. This strategic investment solidifies VRAL Games’ position as a prominent contender in the VR gaming industry.”

Founded in 2022, PolarityOne is redefining the future of virtual reality gaming with its innovative approach and cutting-edge creations. The studio is home to a powerhouse of creative talent, including co-founder and developer Nicholas Bechen and co-founder, art director, and senior 3D artist Michael Shephard, along with a dynamic team of experts in VR, game development, advanced technology, and player-centered design. Together, they are setting a new standard for immersive, boundary-pushing experiences.

PolarityOne’s upcoming VR shooter EXOSHOCK is reimagining cooperative VR combat with tactical depth and visceral combat. Taking inspiration from franchises such as Halo, Doom, and Gears of War, EXOSHOCK immerses players in a grimdark sci-fi universe teeming with corporate intrigue and galactic conflict, combining moody, cinematic visuals with an atmospheric soundscape that elevates it to one of 2025’s most anticipated VR games.

“We’re thrilled to partner with VRAL Games, whose vision and expertise have been pivotal in bringing EXOSHOCK to life,” said Bechen, co-founder and developer of PolarityOne. “Their unwavering enthusiasm and deep-rooted gaming experience continue to drive and inspire us to redefine what’s possible in VR. Together, we’re leveraging advancements in AI and emerging hardware to craft an unparalleled gaming experience. We can’t wait for players to step into the immersive world of EXOSHOCK and see what we’ve created this year.”

VRAL Games will also attend the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this March, showcasing its diverse portfolio of games, including the published titles VRIDER SBK and Squingle, as well as the upcoming early-access release of Toxic Therapy. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to pre-register and be among the first to experience EXOSHOCK—alongside its founders—at the VRAL Games booth ahead of its early access launch.

About VRAL Games

VRAL Games is a Miami, Florida-based gaming technology company, pioneering mixed and extended reality experiences. Founded by industry experts with deep expertise in gaming, hardware, and AI, VRAL Games is committed to delivering immersive experiences that combine groundbreaking gameplay with proprietary advancements. The company’s commitment extends to leveraging generative AI, virtual controls, and blockchain to revolutionize immersive gaming, aiming to set new standards in player engagement. For further details, visit vralgames.com.

About PolarityOne

PolarityOne is a Seattle-based game studio whose mission is to redefine the boundaries of virtual reality gaming. Their team of experts embody a wide range of expertise in VR and game development, 3D modeling and 3D printing, technology, music composition and player-focused design. PolarityOne is dedicated to pushing VR gaming forward by its diligence in innovation through groundbreaking player experiences, starting with the genre-redefining sci-fi VR shooter game EXOSHOCK. To join the vibrant EXOSHOCK community, join their Discord here, and for launch details visit https://exoshockgame.com/.

